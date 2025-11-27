Jemimah Rodrigues Withdraws From BBL To Support Smriti Mandhana

India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has opted out of the remaining fixtures of Australia's prestigious Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), PTI reported. Her franchise, Brisbane Heat, officially confirmed her withdrawal, which comes soon after the postponement of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's wedding.

Jemimah had flown back to India a few days earlier to attend Smriti Mandhana’s wedding and was expected to return to Australia afterward to finish her WBBL stint with Brisbane Heat. However, with the wedding now postponed, Rodrigues has chosen to remain in India to support Mandhana and will skip the rest of the WBBL season.

Jemimah Leaves WBBL Mid-Season

Rodrigues was the only Indian cricketer featuring in the 11th edition of WBBL. She had flown to Australia shortly after India’s World Cup triumph and represented Brisbane Heat in three matches before returning home.

"The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League," said Brisbane Heat in a statement.

"Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend.

"However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father," the statement added.

The club said they had agreed to Jemimah's request for release.

"Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season."

Mandhana’s Wedding Postponed

Smriti Mandhana was set to tie the knot on November 23, but the ceremony was delayed after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health emergency and was hospitalized. Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the development.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said the team fully respected Jemimah’s request to return to India.

Rodrigues’ Short WBBL Run

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was Heat’s top pick in this year’s International Draft, reached Brisbane only hours before the opening match. She featured in three games, scoring 6, 11, and 20 runs.

The Heat, runners-up last season, are struggling this year with six consecutive losses. Smriti Mandhana, who previously played for the Strikers and Thunder, is not part of this WBBL season.