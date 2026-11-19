Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC chairman Jay Shah inspected Varanasi International Cricket Stadium.

Shah praised distinctive damru design, promising international matches for the venue.

Stadium 99% complete; pitch construction begins on November 19.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the venue by December 2.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah was impressed by the distinctive damru design at the under-construction Varanasi International Cricket Stadium during his inspection visit on Wednesday, November 18. Accompanied by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Shah reviewed the progress of the project and expressed satisfaction with the stadium's construction.

The ICC chief also promised to make efforts to bring as many international cricket matches as possible to the new venue. He directed officials to speed up the remaining work so that the stadium can be completed at the earliest.

Jay Shah Makes Promise During Stadium Visit

The damru-inspired design, reflecting Varanasi's cultural identity and association with Lord Shiva, caught Shah's attention during the inspection. He also visited the VIP lounge and had a meal there.

The stadium is nearing completion, with around 99 per cent of the construction work reportedly finished. Shah and Saikia inspected different sections of the facility and reviewed the progress of the remaining work.

Pitch Construction To Begin On November 19

Work on the main stadium's pitch is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19. The practice ground pitch will also be developed from the same date, in line with BCCI requirements.

League matches are scheduled to be held at the venue in December. The stadium is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore and will have a seating capacity of 30,000.

Varanasi Stadium Blends Cricket With Local Heritage

Designed around the cultural identity of Varanasi, the stadium incorporates elements associated with Lord Shiva and the city's heritage. Its distinctive architecture is intended to combine modern sporting infrastructure with the traditions of one of India's oldest cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the stadium in the first week of December, with December 2 mentioned as the likely date. The venue is expected to add a major international cricket facility to Uttar Pradesh's sporting infrastructure.