The stadium features a distinctive damru-inspired design, reflecting Varanasi's cultural identity and its association with Lord Shiva. This unique architecture blends modern sports with local heritage.
Damru At Varanasi Cricket Stadium Catches Jay Shah's Eye, ICC Chief Makes Big Promise
Jay Shah was impressed by the damru design at Varanasi Cricket Stadium and promised efforts to bring more international matches to the venue.
- ICC chairman Jay Shah inspected Varanasi International Cricket Stadium.
- Shah praised distinctive damru design, promising international matches for the venue.
- Stadium 99% complete; pitch construction begins on November 19.
- Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the venue by December 2.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah was impressed by the distinctive damru design at the under-construction Varanasi International Cricket Stadium during his inspection visit on Wednesday, November 18. Accompanied by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Shah reviewed the progress of the project and expressed satisfaction with the stadium's construction.
The ICC chief also promised to make efforts to bring as many international cricket matches as possible to the new venue. He directed officials to speed up the remaining work so that the stadium can be completed at the earliest.
Jay Shah Makes Promise During Stadium Visit
The damru-inspired design, reflecting Varanasi's cultural identity and association with Lord Shiva, caught Shah's attention during the inspection. He also visited the VIP lounge and had a meal there.
The stadium is nearing completion, with around 99 per cent of the construction work reportedly finished. Shah and Saikia inspected different sections of the facility and reviewed the progress of the remaining work.
Pitch Construction To Begin On November 19
Work on the main stadium's pitch is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19. The practice ground pitch will also be developed from the same date, in line with BCCI requirements.
League matches are scheduled to be held at the venue in December. The stadium is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore and will have a seating capacity of 30,000.
Varanasi Stadium Blends Cricket With Local Heritage
Designed around the cultural identity of Varanasi, the stadium incorporates elements associated with Lord Shiva and the city's heritage. Its distinctive architecture is intended to combine modern sporting infrastructure with the traditions of one of India's oldest cities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the stadium in the first week of December, with December 2 mentioned as the likely date. The venue is expected to add a major international cricket facility to Uttar Pradesh's sporting infrastructure.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is unique about the design of the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium?
When is the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium expected to be inaugurated?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the stadium in the first week of December, with December 2 mentioned as a likely date. The stadium is almost 99% complete.
What promise did ICC Chairman Jay Shah make regarding the new Varanasi stadium?
ICC Chairman Jay Shah promised to make efforts to bring as many international cricket matches as possible to the new venue. He also directed officials to speed up the remaining work.
What is the seating capacity and estimated cost of the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium?
The stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. It is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.