IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketJay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment

Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment

ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to Lionel Messi, recalling their meeting in India and the moment he presented the Argentine legend with an India cricket jersey.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute, recalling meeting Messi.
  • Messi retires internationally, achieved World Cup, two Copa Americas.
  • Argentina's top scorer, Messi continues playing for Inter Miami.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine legend's reported retirement from international football, recalling their meeting during Messi's visit to India. Shah highlighted Messi's humility alongside his achievements and remembered presenting the football icon with an India cricket team jersey.

"An era-defining international journey comes to an end. Reflecting on our meeting during your historic visit to India, your profound humility stood out just as much as your unmatched genius on the pitch," Shah wrote on Instagram.

Jay Shah Recalls Meeting Messi In India

Shah also reflected on the occasion when he presented Messi with an India cricket team jersey, describing it as a memorable moment that brought cricket and football together.

"Personally presenting you with our national colors remains a proud cross-sport moment. Thank you for the memories, @leomessi. Wishing you the absolute best in your next chapter!" he added.

WATCH POST

Messi's reported international retirement at the age of 39 marks the end of a remarkable Argentina career that has included World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

The Argentine is his country's most-capped player and leading goalscorer, with the source crediting him with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also regarded as the highest goalscorer in South American football history.

Messi's Argentina Legacy

Messi finally lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022 after Argentina defeated France in a dramatic final in Qatar. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following extra time, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.

The triumph ended years of disappointment for Messi and Argentina, including their defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. It also delivered Argentina's first World Cup title in 36 years and their third overall.

Messi had already helped end Argentina's 28-year wait for a major international trophy by leading them to Copa America glory in 2021. He later won the tournament again in 2024.

His relationship with international football had previously taken another turn in 2016, when Messi announced his retirement after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile. He subsequently reversed that decision and went on to lead Argentina to their long-awaited World Cup triumph.

The source states that Messi appeared at six FIFA World Cups between 2006 and 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. It also credits him with eight goals and four assists at the 2026 World Cup, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

Messi To Continue With Inter Miami

Although his Argentina career has reportedly come to an end, Messi will continue playing at club level for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The source states that Inter Miami are currently fourth in the MLS standings with 42 points from 12 wins, six draws and four defeats, trailing Nashville SC by 10 points.

For Shah, however, Messi's legacy extends beyond his numbers and trophies. His tribute focused as much on the Argentine's character as his extraordinary career, with the ICC chairman remembering the humility he witnessed during their meeting in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest news regarding Lionel Messi's international career?

Lionel Messi has reportedly retired from international football at the age of 39. This marks the end of his remarkable career with Argentina, which included World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

What did ICC Chairman Jay Shah say about Lionel Messi?

Jay Shah paid tribute to Messi, recalling their meeting in India where he noted Messi's profound humility. Shah also mentioned presenting Messi with an India cricket team jersey.

What were Lionel Messi's major international achievements with Argentina?

Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and secured Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024. He is Argentina's most-capped player and leading goalscorer.

Will Lionel Messi continue playing football after his international retirement?

Yes, although his Argentina career has reportedly concluded, Messi will continue to play at the club level for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Jay Shah Lionel Messi ICC FIFA World Cup Inter Miami India Cricket Messi Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment
Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment
Cricket
Hardik Pandya Trade In Doubt As Rohit Sharma Helps Decide New MI Captain: Report
Hardik Pandya Trade In Doubt As Rohit Sharma Helps Decide New MI Captain
Cricket
10 Sixes, 9 Fours: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Semi-Final
10 Sixes, 9 Fours: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Semi-Final
Cricket
'Hire A Brand-New Pakistan Cricket Team’: PCB Trolled After Posting Coach Vacancy
'Hire A Brand-New Pakistan Cricket Team’: PCB Trolled After Posting Coach Vacancy
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget