Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute, recalling meeting Messi.

Messi retires internationally, achieved World Cup, two Copa Americas.

Argentina's top scorer, Messi continues playing for Inter Miami.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine legend's reported retirement from international football, recalling their meeting during Messi's visit to India. Shah highlighted Messi's humility alongside his achievements and remembered presenting the football icon with an India cricket team jersey.

"An era-defining international journey comes to an end. Reflecting on our meeting during your historic visit to India, your profound humility stood out just as much as your unmatched genius on the pitch," Shah wrote on Instagram.

Jay Shah Recalls Meeting Messi In India

Shah also reflected on the occasion when he presented Messi with an India cricket team jersey, describing it as a memorable moment that brought cricket and football together.

"Personally presenting you with our national colors remains a proud cross-sport moment. Thank you for the memories, @leomessi. Wishing you the absolute best in your next chapter!" he added.

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An era-defining international journey comes to an end.



Reflecting on our meeting during your historic visit to India, your profound humility stood out just as much as your unmatched genius on the pitch. Personally presenting you with our national colors remains a proud… pic.twitter.com/ebf1gcCSmC — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 1, 2026

Messi's reported international retirement at the age of 39 marks the end of a remarkable Argentina career that has included World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

The Argentine is his country's most-capped player and leading goalscorer, with the source crediting him with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also regarded as the highest goalscorer in South American football history.

Messi's Argentina Legacy

Messi finally lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022 after Argentina defeated France in a dramatic final in Qatar. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following extra time, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.

The triumph ended years of disappointment for Messi and Argentina, including their defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. It also delivered Argentina's first World Cup title in 36 years and their third overall.

Messi had already helped end Argentina's 28-year wait for a major international trophy by leading them to Copa America glory in 2021. He later won the tournament again in 2024.

His relationship with international football had previously taken another turn in 2016, when Messi announced his retirement after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile. He subsequently reversed that decision and went on to lead Argentina to their long-awaited World Cup triumph.

The source states that Messi appeared at six FIFA World Cups between 2006 and 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. It also credits him with eight goals and four assists at the 2026 World Cup, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

Messi To Continue With Inter Miami

Although his Argentina career has reportedly come to an end, Messi will continue playing at club level for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The source states that Inter Miami are currently fourth in the MLS standings with 42 points from 12 wins, six draws and four defeats, trailing Nashville SC by 10 points.

For Shah, however, Messi's legacy extends beyond his numbers and trophies. His tribute focused as much on the Argentine's character as his extraordinary career, with the ICC chairman remembering the humility he witnessed during their meeting in India.