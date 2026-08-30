He is back in the spotlight after a photograph of him travelling on Bengaluru's Namma Metro went viral. The image shows him dressed casually among fellow commuters.
ICC World Cup Finalist & India Fast-Bowling Great Spotted Travelling On Metro
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath's photograph while travelling on Bengaluru's Namma Metro has gone viral on social media.
- Former India cricketer Javagal Srinath travelled in Bengaluru Metro.
- Viral photo depicts him casually among commuters.
- Fans admired his simplicity, noting his unassuming public presence.
Javagal Srinath Metro: Javagal Srinath is back in the spotlight, but this time no because of cricket. A photograph of the former India fast bowler travelling on seemingly Bengaluru's Namma Metro has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to what appears to be an entirely routine journey. Srinath is seen standing inside the train with a trolley bag, dressed casually and travelling alongside fellow commuters. Srinath earned the nickname 'Mysore Express' during a distinguished international career in which he became one of India's most dependable fast bowlers.
Former India Star Spotted Among Everyday Commuters
एक कौने में खड़ा ये आदमी पता हैं कौन हैं ?— Soniya Deshwal (@ImSoniya24) August 29, 2026
ये हैं Javagal Srinath
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर
ODI में 315 विकेट
Test में 236 विकेट
भारत के लिए 4 विश्व कप खेले, सबसे ज्यादा 44 विकेट लेने का रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम हैं
अब इन्हीं Javagal Srinath को बंगलुरू की Namma Metro में चुपचाप एक कौने… pic.twitter.com/0XgQu0jETG
The photograph captures Srinath standing inside the metro while carrying his luggage.
There is no visible entourage accompanying him, making the moment look far removed from the surroundings he was accustomed to during his international career.
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The image has prompted different reactions online. Some fans have simply admired Srinath's simplicity, while others have wondered whether anyone on the train recognised the former India pacer.
The Karnataka-born pacer played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs for India and was a major component of the national team's pace attack during the 1990s and early 2000s.
Srinath also represented India in the ICC World Cup final in 2003. The Saurav Ganguly-led side would unfortunately lose that fixture.
Why The Metro Photo Has Sparked Interest
For many fans, the appeal of the photograph lies precisely in its ordinariness. Srinath is no longer being discussed because of a memorable spell or an international milestone.
Instead, an everyday journey through Bengaluru has given supporters a glimpse of the former cricketer away from the traditional sporting spotlight.
Additionally, Srinath's retirement from playing did not bring his association with cricket to an end. He later moved into officiating, joining the ICC's match-referee panel and continuing to be involved in high-profile international fixtures.
That makes his decision to use public transport all the more striking, offering fans a glimpse of the former India star away from the spotlight.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Javagal Srinath in the news recently?
What made Javagal Srinath's metro journey noteworthy?
The photograph captivated fans because it showed the former cricketer in an ordinary, everyday setting. It offered a glimpse of him away from his usual sporting spotlight.
What was Javagal Srinath's nickname during his cricket career?
Javagal Srinath earned the nickname 'Mysore Express' during his distinguished international career. He was one of India's most dependable fast bowlers.
What is Javagal Srinath doing now that he has retired from playing?
After retiring from playing, Javagal Srinath moved into officiating. He joined the ICC's match-referee panel and remains involved in high-profile international fixtures.