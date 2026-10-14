Bumrah Ranked Above Legends! Check Top 10 Bowlers Of The 21st Century By Broad, Buttler

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buttler, Broad ranked 21st-century bowlers; India's Bumrah third.

Shane Warne secured first place; England's James Anderson second.

Bumrah surpasses legends like Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.

List features top bowlers from five countries; no Pakistani player.

India's Jasprit Bumrah has been ranked third in a list of the top 10 bowlers of the 21st century selected by England stars Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. The Indian fast bowler features ahead of legendary names such as Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan, while Australia's Shane Warne takes the top spot. The list was discussed on For the Love of Cricket, the podcast co-hosted by Buttler and Broad, and features bowlers from Australia, England, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah Beats Bowling Legends To Third Spot

Bumrah's position places him among some of the most successful bowlers of the modern era. The Indian pacer has established himself across formats through his ability to generate movement, deliver accurate yorkers and trouble batters in different conditions.

According to the figures provided, Bumrah has taken 511 wickets in 243 international matches, including 18 five-wicket hauls. He has also played a key role in India's success at major tournaments, winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026. He was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 edition and Player of the Match in the 2026 final against New Zealand.

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England's James Anderson occupies second place. The country's leading international wicket-taker finished his career with 991 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most successful fast bowlers in cricket history. Anderson's long-standing partnership with Broad also made him a defining figure in England's bowling attack.

At number one is the late Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who claimed 1,001 international wickets and won the 1999 World Cup. Warne remains one of the most celebrated bowlers in the sport, having finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Glenn McGrath, Muralitharan And Other Greats Make The List

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath occupies fourth place, ahead of Pat Cummins at fifth. McGrath claimed 949 wickets in 376 international matches and remains the leading wicket-taker in men's ODI World Cup history, with 71 scalps.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan is sixth. The highest wicket-taker in international cricket, he finished his career with 1,347 wickets and won the 1996 World Cup and the 2002 Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka.

South Africa's Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Shaun Pollock occupy seventh, eighth and ninth places, respectively. Australia's left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc completes the top 10 at number 10. Starc has been a key figure in Australia's success at multiple major tournaments.

No Pakistani Bowler In The Top 10

The selection includes bowlers from five countries, but no Pakistani bowler features in the final 10. The list also leaves out several prominent names from the 21st century, including India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Anil Kumble, as well as New Zealand's Tim Southee and Australia's Nathan Lyon.

The rankings reflect the choices of Buttler and Broad rather than an official all-time statistical table. Their selection brings together fast-bowling greats and leading spinners from different eras, with Bumrah's third-place finish putting the Indian star ahead of several celebrated names.

Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad's top 10 bowlers of the 21st century: