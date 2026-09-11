Jasprit Bumrah bowled to young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and later to India captain Shreyas Iyer. He challenged both batters with his pace and variations.
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Before Afghanistan T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah tested Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India’s net session ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series in New Delhi.
- Jasprit Bumrah tested young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in nets.
- Sooryavanshi struggled against pacers, gaining valuable international experience.
- Bumrah also troubled Shreyas Iyer, significantly boosting team morale.
India vs Afghanistan T20I: Jasprit Bumrah’s return to India’s T20I set-up brought an immediate reminder of the challenge facing the country’s young batters. During a net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself under pressure against the senior pacer.
Bumrah tested the teenager with a varied spell under the Kotla lights, mixing movement, pace and accuracy. Sooryavanshi missed the first delivery after trying to work a good-length ball, before being hurried by another delivery in the same area.
The third ball was a sharp yorker, which the youngster managed to dig out just in time. Bumrah then moved slightly shorter and forced a thick edge from the 15-year-old.
Bumrah Gives Sooryavanshi A Tough Net Session
The young batter did manage to respond to one overpitched delivery, driving it through the covers. However, the session offered a glimpse of the quality and consistency he could face against top international attacks.
Sooryavanshi also struggled against the other Indian pacers. Yash Thakur and Arshdeep Singh found ways to beat his bat, with Arshdeep generating appreciable seam movement.
WATCH: Bumrah Tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Nets Before Afghanistan T20is
Jasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What happened next? pic.twitter.com/Ep6igaQUnf— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) September 11, 2026
The teenager endured a difficult fielding session as well, missing at least three aerial chances during drills. Despite the setbacks, the training session provided valuable experience ahead of India’s upcoming assignments.
WATCH POST
Jasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the nets in India colours.— Akshay Ramesh (@iamnotakshayr) September 11, 2026
Bumrah is enjoying bowling to the 15-year-old.
2 yorkers, 2 length balls and a celebrappeal from the senior pacer.@ITGDsports #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/UHGQeik8SQ
Bumrah Also Tests Shreyas Iyer
Bumrah later bowled to India captain Shreyas Iyer and troubled him with his pace. Iyer was beaten on both the inside and outside edges as the fast bowler showcased the control that has made him one of India’s most dangerous options.
His return has lifted the mood around the squad ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. India will face Afghanistan in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17, with the matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
For Sooryavanshi, the net session was a demanding introduction to the standards expected at the international level. For India, Bumrah’s presence offered a welcome boost before a busy run of fixtures.
(With PTI Inputs)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Jasprit Bumrah bowl to during the net session at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the net session against Bumrah?
Sooryavanshi faced a tough spell from Bumrah, struggling with his pace and movement. He managed to dig out a yorker and drive one overpitched delivery.
What is the schedule for India's T20I series against Afghanistan?
India will play Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series on September 13, 15, and 17. All matches are scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
What impact did Jasprit Bumrah's return have on the squad?
Bumrah's return has uplifted the mood within the squad. His presence provides a significant boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures.