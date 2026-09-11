WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Before Afghanistan T20Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah tested young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in nets.

Sooryavanshi struggled against pacers, gaining valuable international experience.

Bumrah also troubled Shreyas Iyer, significantly boosting team morale.

India vs Afghanistan T20I: Jasprit Bumrah’s return to India’s T20I set-up brought an immediate reminder of the challenge facing the country’s young batters. During a net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself under pressure against the senior pacer.

Bumrah tested the teenager with a varied spell under the Kotla lights, mixing movement, pace and accuracy. Sooryavanshi missed the first delivery after trying to work a good-length ball, before being hurried by another delivery in the same area.

The third ball was a sharp yorker, which the youngster managed to dig out just in time. Bumrah then moved slightly shorter and forced a thick edge from the 15-year-old.

Bumrah Gives Sooryavanshi A Tough Net Session

The young batter did manage to respond to one overpitched delivery, driving it through the covers. However, the session offered a glimpse of the quality and consistency he could face against top international attacks.

Sooryavanshi also struggled against the other Indian pacers. Yash Thakur and Arshdeep Singh found ways to beat his bat, with Arshdeep generating appreciable seam movement.

WATCH: Bumrah Tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Nets Before Afghanistan T20is

The teenager endured a difficult fielding session as well, missing at least three aerial chances during drills. Despite the setbacks, the training session provided valuable experience ahead of India’s upcoming assignments.

WATCH POST

Jasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the nets in India colours.



Bumrah is enjoying bowling to the 15-year-old.



2 yorkers, 2 length balls and a celebrappeal from the senior pacer.@ITGDsports #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/UHGQeik8SQ — Akshay Ramesh (@iamnotakshayr) September 11, 2026

Bumrah Also Tests Shreyas Iyer

Bumrah later bowled to India captain Shreyas Iyer and troubled him with his pace. Iyer was beaten on both the inside and outside edges as the fast bowler showcased the control that has made him one of India’s most dangerous options.

His return has lifted the mood around the squad ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. India will face Afghanistan in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17, with the matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

For Sooryavanshi, the net session was a demanding introduction to the standards expected at the international level. For India, Bumrah’s presence offered a welcome boost before a busy run of fixtures.

(With PTI Inputs)