Mitchell Starc Reaches ICC No.1 For First Time After 15 Years Of Test Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc became world's No.1 Test bowler after Bangladesh heroics.

Starc's rise displaced Bumrah; Cummins, Lyon also improved positions.

Harry Brook remained top batter; Ravindra Jadeja led all-rounders.

Mitchell Starc has become the world’s No.1-ranked Test bowler for the first time in his career, ending Jasprit Bumrah’s long spell at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. Starc’s 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh proved decisive, while Bumrah slipped to second and Matt Henry dropped to third.

Starc Takes No.1 Spot After Bangladesh Heroics

Starc climbed two places to reach the top of the rankings after starring in Australia’s two-Test series against Bangladesh. His 10-wicket match haul in the second Test in Mackay helped him move past Bumrah and Henry.

The 36-year-old had spent much of his 15-year Test career among the top-ranked bowlers but had never previously reached No.1.

Starc had recently broken into the top three after a strong Ashes campaign late last year. His Player of the Series-winning performances against Bangladesh have now taken him to the summit for the first time.

Bumrah had held the No.1 ranking for much of the past two years after first reaching the position in February 2024. His absence from India’s ongoing WTC series against Sri Lanka also contributed to the change at the top.

Cummins, Lyon And England Duo Make Gains

Starc’s rise has also reshaped the rest of the top 10.

Bumrah is now second, followed by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. Australia captain Pat Cummins climbed to fourth after taking six wickets against Bangladesh, while Nathan Lyon moved up two places to 10th.

England’s Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue were among the biggest movers after their impressive performances in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley.

Robinson climbed 15 places to 11th after sharing 16 wickets with Tongue, who jumped 16 spots to 17th.

Harry Brook Still Leads Test Batting Rankings

There was no change at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, with England’s Harry Brook retaining first place and Joe Root remaining second.

Australia’s Steve Smith and Travis Head occupy third and fourth positions respectively.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the biggest mover inside the top 10. He climbed six places to joint seventh after his quickfire half-century during India’s victory over Sri Lanka in Galle.

Several batters outside the top 10 also made significant gains, including Cameron Green, Dhananjaya de Silva, Abdullah Shafique and KL Rahul.

Ravindra Jadeja continues to hold the No.1 position among Test all-rounders, while Cummins, Green and Robinson also moved up in the all-rounder rankings.