Jasprit Bumrah Makes T20I History, Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Team India stormed into the final of the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition after registering a dominant 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final. After posting 169/7 in their 20 overs, India bowled Sri Lanka out for just 45 in 9.5 overs.

The win not only secured India's place in the gold medal match but also saw Jasprit Bumrah achieve a unique T20I milestone. The Indian fast bowler set the record for representing India in T20 internationals across the highest number of different countries, moving past former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates History

Jasprit Bumrah entered the record books as soon as he was named in India's playing XI for the semi-final against Sri Lanka in Nishin, Japan. By taking the field in Japan, he became the first Indian to play T20I matches in 13 different countries.

Before the Japan fixture, Bumrah had represented India in T20Is in Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the USA, the West Indies, Zimbabwe and India.

His appearance in Japan took his tally to 13 countries. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have each played T20Is in 12 different countries.

With Rohit and Kohli having retired from T20I cricket and Bhuvneshwar Kumar no longer a regular part of India's T20I setup, Bumrah's record could stand for a considerable period.

Bumrah Makes Immediate Impact Against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah also made his return count with an excellent spell against Sri Lanka. The pacer struck twice in his opening over, removing Sineth Jayawardena and Sohan de Livera, with neither batter managing to score.

He finished with figures of 2/7 from two overs. Bumrah did not need to bowl again as India's bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup, dismissing them for just 45 runs.

India's emphatic 124-run win booked their place in the Asian Games gold medal match, where they will face Pakistan on October 3. Pakistan secured their final berth after defeating Bangladesh in the other semi-final.