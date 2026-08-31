Jasprit Bumrah is progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury. He is rehabilitating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Big Bumrah Injury Update! India Pace Ace Likely To Return For Asian Games 2026
Jasprit Bumrah could return at the 2026 Asian Games after recovering from a knee injury, with India reportedly planning a cautious comeback.
- Jasprit Bumrah progressing well, targeting 2026 Asian Games return.
- Afghanistan T20Is likely too soon, T20s to ease him back.
- Management prioritizes gradual return for 2027 World Cup plans.
Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Jasprit Bumrah could make his return to competitive cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with the India fast bowler reportedly progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury. The 32-year-old pacer has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after picking up the injury during India's ODI tour of England in July. While his return date is yet to be confirmed, according to a report in The Times of India, his availability for India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan remains uncertain.
The Asian Games, however, appear to be a more realistic target if Bumrah completes his rehabilitation without suffering another setback.
Bumrah's Comeback Plan Takes Shape
Bumrah's workload is reportedly being reassessed as India look towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The original plan was understood to centre on the pacer playing a greater role in ODIs and Tests, but his latest injury has prompted the team management to consider a more gradual return through T20 cricket.
The report quoted an anonymous source saying:
"Bumrah is progressing well. In buildup to the 2027 World Cup, the plan was that he would focus on ODIs and Tests but since the knee injury, the management wants to ease him back with the shortest format first."
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A successful recovery would give India an important boost ahead of a packed international schedule.
Asian Games Could Mark Bumrah's Return
For now, India will remain cautious with their premier fast bowler.
The Afghanistan series may arrive too soon, but the Asian Games could offer Bumrah a more suitable pathway back to competitive action.
"He is being closely monitored and while the Afghanistan T20Is could be too close for comfort, the Asian Games seem highly likely, provided there are no late surprises," the TOI source added.
If his rehabilitation continues smoothly, the Japan event could become the first major step in Bumrah's comeback and the beginning of his preparations for India's longer-term plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury recovery?
When is Jasprit Bumrah expected to make his return?
While his return date isn't confirmed, the 2026 Asian Games in Japan seem like a more realistic target. His availability for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan is uncertain.
What is the team management's plan for Bumrah's comeback?
The management plans to ease him back into competitive cricket through T20s first, due to his recent knee injury. This is a shift from the original plan to focus on ODIs and Tests.
Where did Jasprit Bumrah sustain his injury?
Jasprit Bumrah picked up his knee injury during India's ODI tour of England in July. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation.