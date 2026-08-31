Big Bumrah Injury Update! India Pace Ace Likely To Return For Asian Games 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah progressing well, targeting 2026 Asian Games return.

Afghanistan T20Is likely too soon, T20s to ease him back.

Management prioritizes gradual return for 2027 World Cup plans.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Jasprit Bumrah could make his return to competitive cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with the India fast bowler reportedly progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury. The 32-year-old pacer has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after picking up the injury during India's ODI tour of England in July. While his return date is yet to be confirmed, according to a report in The Times of India, his availability for India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan remains uncertain.

The Asian Games, however, appear to be a more realistic target if Bumrah completes his rehabilitation without suffering another setback.

Bumrah's Comeback Plan Takes Shape

Bumrah's workload is reportedly being reassessed as India look towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The original plan was understood to centre on the pacer playing a greater role in ODIs and Tests, but his latest injury has prompted the team management to consider a more gradual return through T20 cricket.

The report quoted an anonymous source saying:

"Bumrah is progressing well. In buildup to the 2027 World Cup, the plan was that he would focus on ODIs and Tests but since the knee injury, the management wants to ease him back with the shortest format first."

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A successful recovery would give India an important boost ahead of a packed international schedule.

Asian Games Could Mark Bumrah's Return

For now, India will remain cautious with their premier fast bowler.

The Afghanistan series may arrive too soon, but the Asian Games could offer Bumrah a more suitable pathway back to competitive action.

"He is being closely monitored and while the Afghanistan T20Is could be too close for comfort, the Asian Games seem highly likely, provided there are no late surprises," the TOI source added.

If his rehabilitation continues smoothly, the Japan event could become the first major step in Bumrah's comeback and the beginning of his preparations for India's longer-term plans.