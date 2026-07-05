Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Training Ground, Shares Glimpses Ahead Of India Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah begins training, eyes international cricket return.

Scheduled for England ODIs and later Sri Lanka Tests.

Follows challenging IPL campaign, aiming to regain form.

Jasprit Bumrah Training: Jasprit Bumrah has taken the first visible step towards his return to international cricket after a difficult IPL campaign, with the India fast bowler sharing images of himself training on social media. The pace spearhead is expected to make his comeback during India's three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14, before shifting his focus to the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

Having spent time away from competitive cricket following IPL 2026, Bumrah appears to have resumed preparations for India's upcoming assignments.

Bumrah Begins Preparations For International Return

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

The last time Jasprit Bumrah played an ODI for India was all the way back in 2023 during the ICC World Cup final, which the Men in Blue lost to Australia.

Since then, he has only represented the national team in T20Is, winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and Test cricket.

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With the focus now shifting towards the ODI World Cup late next year, Bumrah might once again become a regular feature in India's 50-over setup.

As for Tests, Bumrah last represented the national team in November 2025 during the home series against South Africa, but despite his presence, India lost that series 2-0.

IPL 2026: Rare Off-Season

Jasprit Bumrah endured one of the most difficult IPL campaigns of his career earlier this year.

Featuring in 13 matches, he managed only four wickets while averaging 102.50. He finished the tournament with an economy rate of 8.36, numbers that were well below the standards he has consistently set throughout his career.

With the ODI series against England and then the Test tour against Sri Lanka approaching, India's premier fast bowler will be aiming to put his disappointing IPL behind him and rediscover the form that has made him one of the world's leading pace bowlers