Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah Hits The Training Ground, Shares Glimpses Ahead Of India Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Training Ground, Shares Glimpses Ahead Of India Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah has begun training ahead of his expected India return, sharing a glimpse of his preparations after a difficult IPL 2026 season.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah begins training, eyes international cricket return.
  • Scheduled for England ODIs and later Sri Lanka Tests.
  • Follows challenging IPL campaign, aiming to regain form.

Jasprit Bumrah Training: Jasprit Bumrah has taken the first visible step towards his return to international cricket after a difficult IPL campaign, with the India fast bowler sharing images of himself training on social media. The pace spearhead is expected to make his comeback during India's three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14, before shifting his focus to the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

Having spent time away from competitive cricket following IPL 2026, Bumrah appears to have resumed preparations for India's upcoming assignments.

Bumrah Begins Preparations For International Return

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

The last time Jasprit Bumrah played an ODI for India was all the way back in 2023 during the ICC World Cup final, which the Men in Blue lost to Australia.

Since then, he has only represented the national team in T20Is, winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and Test cricket. 

Also Check: Ravi Bishnoi Creates Unwanted Record As England Chase Down 191 To Beat India

With the focus now shifting towards the ODI World Cup late next year, Bumrah might once again become a regular feature in India's 50-over setup.

As for Tests, Bumrah last represented the national team in November 2025 during the home series against South Africa, but despite his presence, India lost that series 2-0.

IPL 2026: Rare Off-Season

Jasprit Bumrah endured one of the most difficult IPL campaigns of his career earlier this year.

Featuring in 13 matches, he managed only four wickets while averaging 102.50. He finished the tournament with an economy rate of 8.36, numbers that were well below the standards he has consistently set throughout his career.

With the ODI series against England and then the Test tour against Sri Lanka approaching, India's premier fast bowler will be aiming to put his disappointing IPL behind him and rediscover the form that has made him one of the world's leading pace bowlers

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Jasprit Bumrah expected to return to international cricket?

He is expected to make his comeback during India's three-match ODI series against England, starting on July 14. Following this, he will participate in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

What was Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the IPL 2026?

Jasprit Bumrah had a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, taking only four wickets in 13 matches. He finished with an average of 102.50 and an economy rate of 8.36.

When did Jasprit Bumrah last play an ODI for India?

Jasprit Bumrah last played an ODI for India in 2023 during the ICC World Cup final. Since then, he has only represented the national team in T20Is and Test cricket.

What is Jasprit Bumrah currently preparing for?

He is currently preparing for his return to international cricket. Bumrah is aiming to rediscover his form ahead of the ODI series against England and the Test tour against Sri Lanka.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Jul 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill IPL IND VS ENG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Training Ground, Shares Glimpses Ahead Of India Comeback
Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Training Ground, Shares Glimpses Ahead Of India Comeback
Cricket
'Have Been Playing Good Cricket': Ishan Kishan Backs India After England Defeat
'Have Been Playing Good Cricket': Ishan Kishan Backs India After England Defeat
Cricket
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue For India's Must-Win Clash
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue For India's Must-Win Clash
Cricket
ICC Drops Player Of Tournament Nominees For Women's T20 World Cup - One Indian Still In Race
ICC Drops Player Of Tournament Nominees For Women's T20 World Cup - One Indian Still In Race
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
BREAKING: Pune Road Splits Open After Burst Water Pipeline, Dramatic CCTV Captures Shocking Collapse
BREAKING: Mumbai Faces Double Threat as High Tide Warning Adds to Red Alert Rain Emergency
BREAKING: Monsoon Fury Freezes Mumbai as Red Alert, Flooded Streets and Gale-Force Winds Disrupt City Life
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Set for Crucial Meet as Champat Rai Resignation Decision Looms Large Tomorrow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget