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English NewsSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Report Reveals Latest Details

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Report Reveals Latest Details

With crucial WTC points and bilateral white-ball series on horizon, BCCI's medical team is closely tracking recovery timelines to ensure players return at full match fitness.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:58 AM (IST)

The Indian cricket team management is facing an expanding injury predicament. A total of 13 players within the current national setup or on the radar for upcoming selection are presently undergoing rehabilitation, Dainik Jagran reported.

According to the report, Jasprit Bumrah is still dealing with fitness concerns after arriving at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) with inflammation in his left knee. His rehabilitation has reportedly been interrupted by discomfort while jogging and carrying out single-leg exercises. As a result, there is currently no confirmed date for his return to competitive cricket.

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Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has also faced another hurdle during his recovery from a left quadriceps injury. After returning to full-intensity bowling, the all-rounder experienced pain in his right calf. Although medical examinations did not indicate any significant damage, he was advised to temporarily stop running and bowling to prevent the problem from worsening.

Hardik has since responded positively to treatment and has resumed running. He is now expected to gradually increase his bowling workload as part of his recovery.

Widespread Fitness Concerns Across Squad

The physical toll extends beyond Bumrah and Pandya, leaving team selection stretched across formats:

Sidelined in White-Ball Formats: All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, pace bowler Harshit Rana, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are out of action dealing with physical setbacks.

Recovering Under Observation: Opening batter Sai Sudharsan and spin-all-rounder Washington Sundar (hamstring) are continuing their rehabilitation protocols.

Precautionary Assessment: Test captain Shubman Gill sustained a minor impact injury to his right ring finger during training in Colombo, forcing him to sit out the initial stages of India's practice match.

With crucial WTC points and bilateral white-ball series on the horizon, BCCI's medical team and National Cricket Academy are closely tracking recovery timelines to ensure players return at full match fitness.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Hardik Pandya
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