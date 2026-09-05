Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fitness Concern, BCCI Turns To LSG Pacer For Backup

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for India’s upcoming assignments remains uncertain as the fast bowler is still awaiting clearance from the BCCI medical team. Although he has been included in India’s squads for the Afghanistan T20I series and the 2026 Asian Games, his selection remains conditional on his fitness.

Bumrah has been dealing with a recurring knee problem and has not bowled since sustaining a setback during the second ODI against England on July 16. The issue is believed to have aggravated his existing injury, with the pacer continuing his rehabilitation since then.

Prince Yadav Emerges As Bumrah’s Backup

With no confirmed timeline for Bumrah’s return, the Indian selectors have reportedly identified Prince Yadav as a potential replacement.

According to a Times of India report, the young pacer is being considered as a “probable backup” should Bumrah fail to receive the required medical clearance.

Bumrah is not the only player whose fitness is being closely monitored. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana are also expected to undergo match-simulation tests during a week-long assessment period.

The four players will need to prove their fitness before they can join the rest of the Indian squad in Delhi on September 10 ahead of the Afghanistan series.

Badrinath Questions Bumrah’s Workload Management

Bumrah’s prolonged injury concerns have also attracted criticism from former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath. He recently questioned the manner in which the team management has handled the fast bowler’s workload.

BCCI has been carefully managing Bumrah since he suffered a back injury in January last year, with workload management becoming a major priority for the pace spearhead. However, his latest injury setback has once again raised questions over whether the current approach has been effective.

Badrinath held the Indian captain, head coach and selectors accountable for the way Bumrah’s fitness and workload have been managed.

India Dealing With Multiple Injuries

India’s concerns are not limited to Bumrah. Several other members of the squad are currently recovering from injuries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are among those undergoing fitness assessments, while batter Sai Sudharsan is also sidelined with an injury.

With multiple players facing fitness issues, the BCCI medical team will have a crucial role to play in determining India’s final combination for the upcoming assignments.