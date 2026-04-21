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HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah And Shubman Gill Likely To Miss India vs Afghanistan Test

Jasprit Bumrah And Shubman Gill Likely To Miss India vs Afghanistan Test

The quick transition from T20 (IPL) to red-ball cricket (Tests) and back to white-ball (ODIs) within less than a month is being viewed as a major physical and mental workload on players.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Team India’s management is reportedly planning to rest captain Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled from June 6 to 10, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

The primary driver behind this decision is workload management. IPL 2026 final is set for May 31, leaving just five days before the Test begins.

Future Priorities

With a busy international schedule ahead - including an ODI series and a full white-ball tour of England, followed by critical Test series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand - BCCI is keen to avoid player burnout.

No WTC Stakes: Since the match against Afghanistan does not offer World Test Championship (WTC) points, the selectors view it as an ideal opportunity to rest senior multi-format players and test the team's bench strength.

Gautam Gambhir and Gill's Stance

Reports suggest that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the board over such a congested schedule. The rapid shift from T20 (IPL) to red-ball (Test) and then back to white-ball (ODIs) in less than a month is seen as a significant physical and mental strain.

New Faces in Fray?

In the absence of the big names, BCCI is expected to field a "B-team" or a squad featuring domestic standouts.

Potential Debutants: Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar are reportedly at the top of the list for maiden call-ups.

Other Contenders: Players like Auqib Nabi, Harsh Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Devdutt Padikkal are also being monitored by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

Who Will Lead?

With Shubman Gill likely sitting out, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is being discussed as a primary candidate to lead the side, given his immense experience and status as a "de facto leader" within the current Test setup.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which players are reportedly being rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan?

Captain Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are reportedly being rested for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Why are senior players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah being rested?

The decision is driven by workload management due to the tight schedule after the IPL final and to avoid player burnout before future international commitments.

Does the Test against Afghanistan have World Test Championship stakes?

No, the match against Afghanistan does not offer World Test Championship (WTC) points. This makes it an opportunity to rest senior players and test bench strength.

Who is being considered to lead the team in Shubman Gill's absence?

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is being discussed as a primary candidate to lead the side due to his experience and standing in the team.

Are there any new players expected to debut in the Afghanistan Test?

Yes, fast bowler Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar are reportedly at the top of the list for potential maiden call-ups.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill IND VS AFG India Vs Afghanistan Test
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