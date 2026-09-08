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English NewsSportsCricketJason Gillespie Rips Into Umar Gul Over Cold-Weather Excuse For Pakistan's England Test Struggles

Jason Gillespie Rips Into Umar Gul Over Cold-Weather Excuse For Pakistan's England Test Struggles

Former bowling coach Umar Gul’s cold-weather explanation for Pakistan’s bowling struggles has not sit well with Aussie veteran Jason Gillespie.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former coach Gillespie questioned Gul's cold weather explanation for bowling.
  • Pakistan's bowling struggled, losing two Tests, prompting PCB changes.
  • PCB removed seven players, coaches; Gillespie slammed board's handling.

England vs Pakistan Test Series: Australia fast bowling icon and former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie took aim at Umar Gul over the explanation offered for Pakistan’s bowling struggles during the opening Test against England. Gul, who was Pakistan’s bowling coach at the time, had attributed some of the pacers’ problems to the cold English conditions after the team arrived from the West Indies. Gillespie, however, strongly disagreed with that assessment and questioned the former Pakistan quick’s reasoning.

Gillespie Questions Gul’s England Weather Explanation

Reacting to Umar Gul's statement, Jason Gillespie said on the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast:

“Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you’re not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that?” 

Also Check || WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Urges Ishan Kishan To Take DRS, Call Proves Spot On

The criticism came as Pakistan’s Test campaign began to unravel.

Their bowling attack failed to capitalise on conditions that appeared well suited to fast bowling, allowing England to establish complete control of the contest.

Pakistan had struggled badly with the ball during the Headingley Test, where England secured a dominant innings-and-103-run victory.

The defeat in Leeds was followed by another loss in the second Test, leaving Pakistan trailing 2-0 and prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to make sweeping changes to the setup.

PCB Shake-Up Adds To Pakistan Cricket Chaos

The fallout went far beyond Gul’s departure. The PCB removed seven players from the touring squad and also dismissed Gul and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after the first two Tests.

Gillespie was equally critical of the manner in which the board handled the wider situation, particularly its decision to ask some of the players who had been dropped to remain with the team for a meeting with the King.

“It's just chaos. The players are used to this stuff, and it's par for the course. To sack seven players and then request that they stay to meet the King, because it would be embarrassing for the PCB to have only some players. How can you treat people this way? It makes zero sense,”

Gul was ultimately among those sent home as Pakistan began another major rebuilding exercise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jason Gillespie criticize Umar Gul?

Gillespie criticized Gul's explanation for Pakistan's bowling struggles, which Gul attributed to cold English conditions. Gillespie strongly disagreed, calling the reasoning

What was the outcome of Pakistan's initial Test matches against England?

Pakistan lost the first two Tests against England, including an innings-and-103-run defeat in Headingley. This poor performance led to significant changes in the team setup.

What changes did the PCB make after Pakistan's early losses?

The PCB removed seven players from the touring squad and dismissed both bowling coach Umar Gul and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after the first two Tests. This was part of a major rebuilding effort.

What was Jason Gillespie's view on the PCB's handling of the situation?

Gillespie called the PCB's actions

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Jason Gillespie Umar Gul PCB
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