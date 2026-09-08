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English NewsSportsCricketJapan Name Squad For India T20I; Star Player To Lead The Side

Japan Name Squad For India T20I; Star Player To Lead The Side

Japan will rely heavily on its captain's experience when it takes on the Indian side. Kadowaki-Fleming has featured in 55 T20Is and has made a significant impact with the bat.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

The Japan Cricket Association on Monday, September 7, unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming one-off T20 International against India. The fixture will be a landmark occasion as Japan prepares to face India in a T20I for the first time.

The match, scheduled for September 22, was announced by the BCCI on September 4. The contest will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture as part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Japan.

The fixture, named the Suzuki Cup, will see Japan being led by experienced batter Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming. He has been handed the captaincy for what promises to be one of the biggest matches in Japanese cricket history.

Japan's 15-member squad

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (Captain), Charlie Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto, Alastair Kadowaki-Fleming, Jake Kusuda-Nairn and Tsuyoshi Takada.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming's impressive T20I record

Japan will rely heavily on its captain's experience when it takes on the Indian side. Kadowaki-Fleming has featured in 55 T20Is and has made a significant impact with the bat.

The 54 innings he has played have produced 1,871 runs at an average of 38.18 and an impressive strike rate of 139.41. His record includes two centuries and 12 fifties, with his highest T20I score being 114.

His ability to score quickly and his experience at the international level could make him one of Japan's key players against India.

Match part of 'Sport 75' initiative

According to the BCCI, India-Japan T20I will serve as the opening event of the 'Sport 75' initiative. The programme was conceived following discussions involving Japanese Minister Sanae Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aims to strengthen sporting ties between the two countries and encourage greater people-to-people interaction through sports. It also aligns with India's broader ambition of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Japan Japan Cricket Team
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