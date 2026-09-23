'Bihari Boys': Japan Cricketer Shares Special Photo With Ishan Kishan & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japan's Abhishek Anand met India stars Kishan and young Sooryavanshi.

All three are Bihar-born cricketers.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gifted his jersey to Anand as memento.

India vs Japan T20I produced a very unexpected off-field reunion for three cricketers with the same connection, Bihar. Japan international Abhishek Anand met India stars Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the historic contest, creating a memorable moment between players who may have represented different teams but share the same roots. Anand, who plays international cricket for Japan, posed with Kishan and teenage sensation Sooryavanshi after the match.

Three Bihar Cricketers, Different Cricket Journeys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Rajput - Cricketer cum IITian🏏🎓 (@abhishekanand6527)

While Ishan Kishan has gone on to become an established name in Indian cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of the most closely watched young players from Bihar.

Anand took to social media to post pictures with Kishan and Sooryavanshi, highlighting the bond created by their common background.

"Different jerseys, same roots. Bihar boys united by cricket."

The caption "Bihari Boys" was also written over the image of the trio.

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Instead of representing India, Abhishek Anand has built his career with Japan and was part of the side that faced the Men in Blue in their historic T20I meeting.

The cricketers therefore found themselves on opposite sides during the match, only to share a special interaction once the game was over.

Jersey Exchange Makes Reunion More Special

The jersey gifted by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another personal touch to the occasion.

Ishan Kishan has represented India at the highest level and established himself as a prominent wicketkeeper-batter, while Sooryavanshi has quickly attracted attention for his batting talent at a remarkably young age.

Abhishek Anand, on the other hand, represents Japan and is part of the country’s growing cricketing setup.

Their meeting after the India-Japan clash brought those three paths together in one frame, with the Bihar connection providing the central thread.

For Anand, receiving Sooryavanshi’s jersey will likely remain a memorable souvenir from a match that already carried significance for Japanese cricket.

For Kishan and Sooryavanshi, it was a chance to celebrate a shared connection with a fellow Bihar-born cricketer competing in a different national shirt.