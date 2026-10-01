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English NewsSportsCricketJ&K Bowler Breaks 51-Year-Old Record With Disappointing Debut Performance

J&K Bowler Breaks 51-Year-Old Record With Disappointing Debut Performance

Nabi had earned plenty of attention through his performances in domestic cricket, and his international debut was eagerly awaited. But the Jammu and Kashmir pacer endured a challenging first game.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Captain Shubman Gill smashed a record-breaking unbeaten 223 off 133 balls as India completed a monumental 406-run chase against West Indies in Guwahati, attaining eight-wicket win. Coupled with Rohit Sharma’s 101, India comfortably gunned down the target in 43.3 overs to seal the three-match series 2-0.

The Indian team made one change to its playing XI for the contest, handing J&K fast bowler Aquib Nabi his international debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, Nabi's first appearance for India turned into a difficult outing as he conceded a huge number of runs without taking a wicket, resulting in an unwanted record.

Aquib Nabi Breaks 51-Year-Old Unwanted Record

Nabi had earned plenty of attention through his performances in domestic cricket, and his international debut was eagerly awaited. But the Jammu and Kashmir pacer endured a challenging first game, giving away 84 runs in 8.5 overs without claiming a wicket.

Before Nabi, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri held the unwanted record for conceding the most runs by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. Ghavri had conceded 83 runs against England in 1975.

After 51 years, that record has now changed hands, with Nabi going past Ghavri's tally by one run.

Nabi's figures become even more costly considering he bowled fewer than nine overs. Mohammed Siraj occupies the third spot on the list, having conceded 76 runs against Australia during his ODI debut in 2019.

Following such an expensive debut, Nabi will be under pressure to deliver if he gets another opportunity in the series.

Indian Bowling Attack Struggles

Nabi was not the only Indian bowler to have a difficult outing. Gurnoor Brar also endured an expensive spell, giving away 96 runs in his 10 overs, although he managed to pick up two wickets.

Prasidh Krishna conceded 45 runs from five overs and took one wicket, while Naman Dhir went wicketless after giving away 38 runs in 6.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was among the more effective Indian bowlers, finishing with two wickets for 65 runs from his 10 overs. Ravindra Jadeja also claimed two wickets but conceded 75 runs during his full spell.

With the Indian bowling attack struggling to contain West Indies, the visitors posted a formidable 405/7 in their 50 overs. 

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Aquib Nabi
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