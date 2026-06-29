Rajasthan-Born Bowler Who Starred Against India Is Still Looking For An IT Job In Ireland

Jai Moondra's remarkable journey has become one of the biggest stories of Ireland's historic T20I series win over India. Originally from Tonk in Rajasthan, Moondra moved to Ireland a few years ago to pursue higher education. While completing his studies, he continued playing cricket and eventually earned a place in the Irish national team.

The two-match T20I series against India marked his international debut, and the right-arm pacer made an immediate impact. He finished the series with five wickets, winning both the Player of the Match award in the second T20I and the Player of the Series honour.

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Moondra set the tone early in the series finale by striking on the very first ball of the match, trapping Sanju Samson lbw for a duck. He then removed Abhishek Sharma in the same over before clean bowling India captain Shreyas Iyer a few overs later. His brilliant spell dismantled India's top order and played a crucial role in Ireland's historic 2-0 series sweep.

Still Searching for an IT Job

Away from cricket, Moondra has an equally interesting story. He moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a Master's degree in Electronics and Communication and completed his Master of Science in 2022.

After graduating, he worked as a Product Development Engineer at Intel. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, he left the company in June last year and is currently seeking a full-time opportunity in Ireland's IT sector. His profile carries the "#OpenToWork" badge, and he has previously mentioned on LinkedIn that he is actively looking for a new role after his stint at Intel.

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Despite making his international debut for Ireland, Moondra still holds an Indian passport, making his journey from student to international cricketer all the more unique.