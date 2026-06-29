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English NewsSportsCricketRajasthan-Born Bowler Who Starred Against India Is Still Looking For An IT Job In Ireland

Rajasthan-Born Bowler Who Starred Against India Is Still Looking For An IT Job In Ireland

Away from cricket, Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra has an equally interesting story.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

Jai Moondra's remarkable journey has become one of the biggest stories of Ireland's historic T20I series win over India. Originally from Tonk in Rajasthan, Moondra moved to Ireland a few years ago to pursue higher education. While completing his studies, he continued playing cricket and eventually earned a place in the Irish national team.

The two-match T20I series against India marked his international debut, and the right-arm pacer made an immediate impact. He finished the series with five wickets, winning both the Player of the Match award in the second T20I and the Player of the Series honour.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur's Big Statement After India's Heartbreaking T20 World Cup Elimination

Moondra set the tone early in the series finale by striking on the very first ball of the match, trapping Sanju Samson lbw for a duck. He then removed Abhishek Sharma in the same over before clean bowling India captain Shreyas Iyer a few overs later. His brilliant spell dismantled India's top order and played a crucial role in Ireland's historic 2-0 series sweep.

Still Searching for an IT Job

Away from cricket, Moondra has an equally interesting story. He moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a Master's degree in Electronics and Communication and completed his Master of Science in 2022.

After graduating, he worked as a Product Development Engineer at Intel. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, he left the company in June last year and is currently seeking a full-time opportunity in Ireland's IT sector. His profile carries the "#OpenToWork" badge, and he has previously mentioned on LinkedIn that he is actively looking for a new role after his stint at Intel.

Also Read | Whom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame? India Captain's Blunt Verdict After Ireland Series Defeat

Despite making his international debut for Ireland, Moondra still holds an Indian passport, making his journey from student to international cricketer all the more unique.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Jai Moondra's impact in his international debut series against India?

Jai Moondra made an immediate impact, taking five wickets and winning both Player of the Match in the second T20I and Player of the Series honors. He played a crucial role in Ireland's historic 2-0 series sweep.

What is Jai Moondra's professional background and current job status?

After completing his Master's, he worked as a Product Development Engineer at Intel. He left in June last year and is currently seeking a full-time opportunity in Ireland's IT sector.

Where is Jai Moondra originally from and why did he move to Ireland?

Jai Moondra is originally from Tonk, Rajasthan. He moved to Ireland a few years ago to pursue higher education, completing a Master's degree in Electronics and Communication.

Does Jai Moondra hold an Irish passport?

No, despite making his international debut for Ireland, Jai Moondra still holds an Indian passport, making his journey unique.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs IRE Highlights India Vs Ireland Jai Moondra
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