Former India Cricketer Acquitted After 22-Year Legal Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jacob Martin got acquitted by court in criminal case.

Case stemmed from 2004 alleged forged UK visa stamps.

Court found prosecution lacked credible evidence against Martin.

Jacob Martin Visa Case: Former India cricketer Jacob Martin has been cleared of all charges in a criminal case that had remained pending for more than two decades. The Patiala House Court acquitted the former India batter in connection with a 2004 FIR involving alleged forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and violations under the Passport Act. The case included charges under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC, along with Section 12 of the Passport Act. Allegations surrounding a forged UK immigration stamp, travel arrangements and financial dealings were levelled during the proceedings.

Jacob Martin On How His Case Began

Speaking to the media after his acquittal, Martin, as per ANI, said the case originated from an incident involving a member of the 2004 team that travelled to England.

"In 2004 a team of mine had gone, which had gone to the UK to play. That team which went to play in England in 2004, everyone came back except one boy who stayed back in the UK. Because the visa had a validity of 6 months, he could stay for 6 months, but he overstayed for more than 6 months, so what happened was that he got fake stamping done there through someone."

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According to Martin, the individual was eventually deported and questioned after returning to India.

"After getting fake stamping done, when he came back to India, he was deported from the UK, so he was caught at the IGI airport, and then he was questioned,"

'My Name Was Not Even In The FIR'

Martin claimed that his name was not included in the original complaint but was subsequently brought into the investigation.

"My name was not even in the FIR, but when the investigation took place, I was involved in this case because the name was big and I was an international cricketer, because of that."

Reflecting on the court's decision after 22 years, Martin described the acquittal as a major turning point.

"But this judgment that has come now, I have got a clean chit; it will be a big settlement for my life and very, after 22 years, this appeal I have received is a very big U-turn for my life,"

Jacob Martin, a right-handed batsman, represented India in 10 ODIs, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57.

The court reportedly found that the prosecution could not establish the allegations with credible evidence.

The judgment also noted the absence of convincing proof linking Martin to the financial transactions or establishing his ownership or control of Ajwa Sports Club. Several witnesses also failed to support the allegations against him.