Jacob Martin was acquitted of charges including alleged forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations under the Passport Act. The case involved allegations surrounding a forged UK immigration stamp and financial dealings.
Former India Cricketer Acquitted After 22-Year Legal Battle
Former India cricketer Jacob Martin has been acquitted in a 22-year-old case linked to alleged UK visa forgery, calling the court verdict a major turning point.
- Jacob Martin got acquitted by court in criminal case.
- Case stemmed from 2004 alleged forged UK visa stamps.
- Court found prosecution lacked credible evidence against Martin.
Jacob Martin Visa Case: Former India cricketer Jacob Martin has been cleared of all charges in a criminal case that had remained pending for more than two decades. The Patiala House Court acquitted the former India batter in connection with a 2004 FIR involving alleged forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and violations under the Passport Act. The case included charges under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC, along with Section 12 of the Passport Act. Allegations surrounding a forged UK immigration stamp, travel arrangements and financial dealings were levelled during the proceedings.
Jacob Martin On How His Case Began
Speaking to the media after his acquittal, Martin, as per ANI, said the case originated from an incident involving a member of the 2004 team that travelled to England.
"In 2004 a team of mine had gone, which had gone to the UK to play. That team which went to play in England in 2004, everyone came back except one boy who stayed back in the UK. Because the visa had a validity of 6 months, he could stay for 6 months, but he overstayed for more than 6 months, so what happened was that he got fake stamping done there through someone."
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According to Martin, the individual was eventually deported and questioned after returning to India.
"After getting fake stamping done, when he came back to India, he was deported from the UK, so he was caught at the IGI airport, and then he was questioned,"
'My Name Was Not Even In The FIR'
Martin claimed that his name was not included in the original complaint but was subsequently brought into the investigation.
"My name was not even in the FIR, but when the investigation took place, I was involved in this case because the name was big and I was an international cricketer, because of that."
Reflecting on the court's decision after 22 years, Martin described the acquittal as a major turning point.
"But this judgment that has come now, I have got a clean chit; it will be a big settlement for my life and very, after 22 years, this appeal I have received is a very big U-turn for my life,"
Jacob Martin, a right-handed batsman, represented India in 10 ODIs, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57.
The court reportedly found that the prosecution could not establish the allegations with credible evidence.
The judgment also noted the absence of convincing proof linking Martin to the financial transactions or establishing his ownership or control of Ajwa Sports Club. Several witnesses also failed to support the allegations against him.
Frequently Asked Questions
What charges was Jacob Martin acquitted of?
How long did the criminal case against Jacob Martin last?
The criminal case against Jacob Martin remained pending for over two decades.
Why was Jacob Martin involved in the case if his name wasn't in the original FIR?
Martin stated his name was not in the original FIR, but he was brought into the investigation later. He believed it was because he was an international cricketer and a
What led to the criminal case against Jacob Martin?
The case originated from a 2004 incident where a member of Martin's team overstayed their UK visa, got fake stamping, and was later deported. This individual was questioned upon returning to India.
What was the court's reason for acquitting Jacob Martin?
The court found that the prosecution could not establish the allegations with credible evidence. There was no convincing proof linking Martin to financial transactions or the Ajwa Sports Club, and witnesses failed to support the claims.