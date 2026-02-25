Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a debut final appearance that few expected to be so one-sided, Jammu and Kashmir seized control of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final match, ending Day 1 at a commanding 284 for 2. Facing off against eight-time champions Karnataka at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, the underdogs showed no signs of nerves, systematically dominating an experienced bowling attack.

Pundir's Century for the Ages

The day belonged to Shubham Pundir, who carved his name in record books by becoming the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final. Pundir remained unbeaten at 117 off 221 balls, an innings defined by technical precision and immense patience.

His landmark moment arrived in spectacular fashion when he pulled Shikhar Shetty over deep mid-wicket for a six to reach triple figures. With 12 boundaries and two sixes to his name, Pundir’s celebration, removing his helmet and raising his bat toward a jubilant dressing room - felt like a declaration of J&K's arrival on the biggest stage of Indian domestic cricket.

Player Profile: Who is Shubham Pundir?

Born on October 16, 1998, in Dehradun, the 27-year-old left-handed batter has become the cornerstone of J&K middle order. While his career averages in First-Class and List A cricket hover in the late 20s, he has a penchant for the big occasion.

First-Class Record: 1,296 runs in 31 matches, including three centuries and three half-centuries.

List A Record: 1,007 runs with a top score of 96*.

All-Rounder Stats: Across all formats, Pundir has also contributed significantly with the ball, claiming 124 wickets.

With the pitch at Hubli expected to deteriorate and offer more turn as the match progresses, J&K’s massive first-day total has put the powerhouse Karnataka side in a difficult position.

Yawar Hassan’s Crucial Support

Winning the toss and choosing to bat appeared a risky move initially when Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing opener Kamran Iqbal (6) with a delivery that found the edge and landed in the hands of KL Rahul at slip.

However, the 22-year-old Yawar Hassan joined Pundir to steady the ship. The duo weathered a testing opening spell where the ball frequently beat the bat, slowly shifting the pressure back onto the Karnataka bowlers. Hassan played a vital knock of 88, featuring 13 boundaries, before falling once again to the Krishna-Rahul combination at slip. Their 139-run partnership ensured J&K would not squander their historic opportunity.

Samad and the Injury Scare

The momentum was briefly threatened when captain Paras Dogra was forced to retire hurt after being struck by a bouncer. However, the explosive Abdul Samad entered and immediately took the game away from the hosts. Samad’s unbeaten 52 and his unfinished 105-run stand with Pundir for the third wicket effectively neutralized any hopes of a Karnataka comeback before the close of play.