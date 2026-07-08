Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel seeks BCCI aid for Olympic cricket development.

Migrant communities introduced cricket; lacks dedicated infrastructure.

ICA builds teams, women's division, aims for professional growth.

Hopes BCCI replicates aid given to Nepal, Afghanistan.

The Israel Cricket Association has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India to help develop its domestic infrastructure and elite pathways. The diplomatic push aims to capitalize on the sport returning to the Olympic calendar at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. The ultimate organizational goal is to secure qualification for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic cycle through long-term technical planning.

Migrant Communities Brought Cricket To Israel

Unlike traditional Commonwealth nations, cricket did not arrive in Israel via colonial governance. Instead, successive waves of immigrants from South Africa, Australia, and South Asian nations brought the sport with them.

The domestic game relies on expatriate labor forces, particularly Indian and Sri Lankan workers. These communities actively organize matches and preserve competitive visibility despite receiving minimal state financial backing.

"Sri Lankan and Indian workers are coming to Israel. There are parts in Israel that play cricket; it's people who came from South Africa and Australia, and historically, cricket in Israel has been around for a long time without any real direction toward professionalism, because most of the players are workers during the day, and they play around," Yuval Viner, Business and Strategic Manager of the Israel Cricket Association, explained to the Hindustan Times.

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Restrictions To League Development Plan

The absence of dedicated facilities restricts regional progression. Organizers manage eighteen total teams across twelve clubs, but they lack standard turf pitches or modern specialized practice nets entirely.

"We don't really have dedicated cricket grounds. What exists today would not be considered proper cricket infrastructure by international standards," Viner told the Hindustan Times during the interview.

"But what we do have is a genuine love for the game. People want to play cricket, and its inclusion in the Olympics has created a window of opportunity for us. Through discussions with club owners across the country, we are trying to build on that momentum. At present, there are around 12 cricket clubs in Israel," Viner added regarding current operations.

The administrative body has also established a preliminary women's division composed mostly of Sri Lankan nationals. The governing group hopes to integrate corporate employee teams to widen domestic awareness.

"We have also made a significant effort to establish women's teams. Most of the players currently involved are Sri Lankan workers living in Israel, but our aim is to broaden participation. In some cases, we have worked with construction company owners to form teams made up of their employees and integrate them into the league. We now have around 18 teams in total and are actively seeking sponsorship and investment within Israel. It's challenging because cricket remains largely unfamiliar to most people here. For the sport to grow, the entire ecosystem needs to start functioning," Viner explained.

BCCI Support for Global Integration

To navigate these challenges, the association is utilizing the expertise of former Mumbai captain Nilesh Kulkarni, who currently serves on the country’s specialized advisory board.

The administration wants India to replicate the developmental assistance it previously provided to emerging nations like Afghanistan and Nepal, helping them move toward professional structures.

"India, as the holy grail of cricket, has a huge role to play through the BCCI. The board has already supported countries like Nepal and Afghanistan, and we're hoping it can do something similar for Israel," Viner concluded.

"Given the relationship between India and Israel, we want to build a bridge that brings Indian cricket closer to our country. The BCCI is the best partner we could ask for because it has shown a genuine commitment to helping emerging cricket nations grow. Just look at Nepal. Four or five years ago, they weren't where they are today. Now they've made remarkable progress. We are still a long way from that level, but that's the path we want to follow," Viner stated.