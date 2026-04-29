WATCH: IShowSpeed Drops 'Virat Kohli' Remark Playing Cricket With WI Legend Daren Sammy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IShowSpeed played cricket with Darren Sammy in Saint Lucia.

He hit a strong shot and claimed to be Virat Kohli.

Sammy then clean bowled Speed on the next delivery.

IShowSpeed Plays Cricket: Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has once again grabbed global attention, this time for stepping onto a cricket field in Saint Lucia. The popular American streamer was seen facing deliveries from Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning West Indies captain. In the widely shared clip, Sammy bowls to Speed, who connects cleanly and sends the ball sailing over the heads of the nearby crowd. Following his impressive shot, Speed added his trademark flair with a bold and humorous claim.

"I'm the best cricket player in the world, they call me Virat Kohli"

IShowSpeed plays Cricket with Saint Lucian Cricket Player Daren Sammy 🇱🇨🔥



and says



“I’m the best cricket player in the world—they call me Virat Kohli” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hFQX22Vtkt — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) April 28, 2026

However, the fun didn’t last long on the pitch, as on the very next ball, Sammy outfoxed Speed and clean bowled him, knocking over the stumps.

Not Speed's First Cricket Connection

Although cricket isn’t a mainstream sport in the United States, Speed has crossed paths with the game before. He notably attended the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash during the ICC World Cup in 2023, further showcasing his growing interest in the sport.

In addition, the streamer has previously reacted to cricket highlights, including clips featuring Kohli, which have helped introduce the sport to his massive international audience.

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IShowSpeed's Meteoric Rise

Speed’s rise in the digital space has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting in the early 2020s with consistent livestreams, he initially built his audience on Twitch before transitioning to YouTube, where his popularity exploded.

Known for his high-energy antics and unpredictable content, he has attracted millions of followers across platforms. Collaborations with athletes and celebrities, combined with his raw and unfiltered style, have played a major role in his rapid growth.

Today, IShowSpeed stands as one of the most recognizable internet personalities, capable of turning even a casual cricket session into a viral global moment.