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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: IShowSpeed Drops 'Virat Kohli' Remark Playing Cricket With WI Legend Daren Sammy

WATCH: IShowSpeed Drops 'Virat Kohli' Remark Playing Cricket With WI Legend Daren Sammy

IShowSpeed played cricket with two-time T20 World Cup winner Darren Sammy in Saint Lucia, joking that he’s referred to as “Virat Kohli” in viral clip.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IShowSpeed played cricket with Darren Sammy in Saint Lucia.
  • He hit a strong shot and claimed to be Virat Kohli.
  • Sammy then clean bowled Speed on the next delivery.

IShowSpeed Plays Cricket: Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has once again grabbed global attention, this time for stepping onto a cricket field in Saint Lucia. The popular American streamer was seen facing deliveries from Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning West Indies captain. In the widely shared clip, Sammy bowls to Speed, who connects cleanly and sends the ball sailing over the heads of the nearby crowd. Following his impressive shot, Speed added his trademark flair with a bold and humorous claim.

"I'm the best cricket player in the world, they call me Virat Kohli"

However, the fun didn’t last long on the pitch, as on the very next ball, Sammy outfoxed Speed and clean bowled him, knocking over the stumps.

Not Speed's First Cricket Connection

Although cricket isn’t a mainstream sport in the United States, Speed has crossed paths with the game before. He notably attended the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash during the ICC World Cup in 2023, further showcasing his growing interest in the sport.

In addition, the streamer has previously reacted to cricket highlights, including clips featuring Kohli, which have helped introduce the sport to his massive international audience.

Also Read: WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

IShowSpeed's Meteoric Rise

Speed’s rise in the digital space has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting in the early 2020s with consistent livestreams, he initially built his audience on Twitch before transitioning to YouTube, where his popularity exploded.

Known for his high-energy antics and unpredictable content, he has attracted millions of followers across platforms. Collaborations with athletes and celebrities, combined with his raw and unfiltered style, have played a major role in his rapid growth.

Today, IShowSpeed stands as one of the most recognizable internet personalities, capable of turning even a casual cricket session into a viral global moment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did IShowSpeed do recently that got global attention?

IShowSpeed played cricket in Saint Lucia, facing deliveries from former T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy.

What did IShowSpeed claim after hitting a shot in cricket?

He boldly claimed to be the best cricket player in the world and said people call him Virat Kohli.

Did IShowSpeed have success in his cricket game?

He hit a good shot initially but was clean bowled by Darren Sammy on the very next ball.

Is this IShowSpeed's first interaction with cricket?

No, he previously attended the India vs. Pakistan match in the 2023 ICC World Cup and has reacted to cricket highlights.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Indies Daren Sammy Cricket IShowSpeed
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