WATCH: 'Patna Se Aaye Ho Toh...?': Ishan Kishan's Reply To Fan Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan had a viral exchange with a young fan.

Fan's family from Patna sought photograph with Kishan.

Kishan playfully asked if the fan could play.

Ishan Kishan has gone viral for a hilarious exchange with a young fan whose family travelled from Patna hoping to meet the India wicketkeeper-batter and get a photograph with him.

The fan approached Kishan for a picture, with his parents telling the India star that they had travelled from Patna specially to meet him.

Kishan responded with a playful one-liner that immediately turned the simple photo opportunity into a memorable moment.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Reply To Fan

It seems Ishan Kishan is inspired by Rohit Sharma 😂 https://t.co/PqKGtBcfcg — Ctn Tweets (@CtnTweetss) October 4, 2026

As the family explained that they had come from Patna especially for him, Kishan jokingly asked whether he should let the young fan play a match.

“Patna se aaye hue hai toh match khila du kya?” Kishan said, leaving those around him amused.

The short interaction has since attracted attention on social media, with Kishan's quick response becoming the standout moment from the video.

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The India batter is known for his lively personality away from the field, and the latest clip offered another glimpse of his playful side during an interaction with a fan.

When the interaction took place cannot be independently ascertained. Kishan can be seen wearing a BCCI kit in the video, rather than the JSW kit worn by India's cricket team during the Asian Games.

Fan's Special Request Turns Into Viral Moment

The young supporter had approached Kishan simply hoping for a photograph, but the family's revelation about travelling from Patna prompted the unexpected response from the cricketer.

The exchange has resonated with fans because of its informal nature, with Kishan responding to the family's request in his trademark light-hearted style.

The video comes after India's gold-medal triumph in the men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, although the exact timing of the interaction remains unclear.