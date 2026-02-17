Ishan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan is often linked with Indian model Aditi Hundia, but neither of the two have ever officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

However, Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, has spilled the beans on the matter, revealing that this is actually the case.

Speaking with ANI, he confirmed that Aditi is in fact, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend. Here's what he said:

"Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept his decision as mine. We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

The player recently made his return to the national side after a prolonged hiatus and is making strides at the ICC T20 World Cup, having won the Player of the Match award for his blister knock of 77 off 40 against Pakistan.

Who Is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-born model who carved her path into the fashion industry after growing up in Rajasthan. She first stepped into the national spotlight as a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017, impressing audiences with her confidence and stage presence.

The following year, she strengthened her credentials by achieving success at Miss Diva 2018, further establishing herself in the pageant and modeling circuit.

Since then, Aditi has worked with several fashion and lifestyle brands, featuring in campaigns and digital collaborations.

Her social media presence has grown steadily, with over 270,000 Instagram followers who keep up with her professional shoots, travel experiences, and select personal updates.

Though active in the public eye, she prefers to keep her personal life private. Raised by her mother Babita Hundia and stepfather Lalit Hundia, she also shares a close relationship with her brother, Yash Hundia.

