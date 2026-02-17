Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIshan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship

Ishan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship

Ishan Kishan’s grandfather confirms his relationship with model Aditi Hundia as the India cricket star shines at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan is often linked with Indian model Aditi Hundia, but neither of the two have ever officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

However, Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, has spilled the beans on the matter, revealing that this is actually the case.

Speaking with ANI, he confirmed that Aditi is in fact, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend. Here's what he said:

"Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept his decision as mine. We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

The player recently made his return to the national side after a prolonged hiatus and is making strides at the ICC T20 World Cup, having won the Player of the Match award for his blister knock of 77 off 40 against Pakistan.

Who Is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-born model who carved her path into the fashion industry after growing up in Rajasthan. She first stepped into the national spotlight as a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017, impressing audiences with her confidence and stage presence.

The following year, she strengthened her credentials by achieving success at Miss Diva 2018, further establishing herself in the pageant and modeling circuit.

Since then, Aditi has worked with several fashion and lifestyle brands, featuring in campaigns and digital collaborations.

Her social media presence has grown steadily, with over 270,000 Instagram followers who keep up with her professional shoots, travel experiences, and select personal updates.

Though active in the public eye, she prefers to keep her personal life private. Raised by her mother Babita Hundia and stepfather Lalit Hundia, she also shares a close relationship with her brother, Yash Hundia.

Also Check: Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ishan Kishan dating Aditi Hundia?

Yes, Ishan Kishan's grandfather has confirmed that Aditi Hundia is his girlfriend. She is a model.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-born model who was a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017 and achieved success at Miss Diva 2018.

Has Aditi Hundia worked with any brands?

Yes, Aditi Hundia has worked with several fashion and lifestyle brands, featuring in campaigns and digital collaborations.

Does Aditi Hundia have a significant social media following?

Yes, Aditi Hundia has over 270,000 Instagram followers who follow her professional shoots and travel experiences.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup Aditi Hundia Ishan Kishan Relationship
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ishan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship
Ishan Kishan’s Love Life Revealed As Grandfather Spills The Beans On Relationship
Cricket
Canada’s Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest Player To Score T20 World Cup Century
Canada’s Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest Player To Score T20 World Cup Century
Cricket
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report
Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: Congress Protests Near UP Assembly Over MNREGA Renaming, Clashes With Police Reported
Breaking News: Congress Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Against ‘Ji Ram Ji’ Law, Police Bar Entry
Exam Alert: Bihar Board 10th Students Denied Entry Over Minutes-Late Arrival Amid Strict Rules
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget