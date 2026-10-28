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English NewsSportsCricketIshan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1

Ishan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1

The latest ICC rankings have witnessed a notable change at the top, with Kishan losing his long-held position to his Indian teammate.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma has reached the pinnacle of ICC men's T20I batting rankings after delivering a spectacular century against New Zealand. His outstanding performance has seen him move past Ishan Kishan to claim the coveted No. 1 position, marking a big achievement in his career.

The latest ICC rankings have witnessed a notable change at the top, with Kishan losing his long-held position to his Indian teammate. Abhishek's consistent performances and explosive batting in the shortest format have now earned him recognition as the world's highest-ranked T20I batter.

The rankings update has also brought a major development in Test cricket. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has overtaken India's Ravindra Jadeja, marking an important shift in the Test rankings.

Abhishek Sharma's Remarkable Comeback

Abhishek Sharma has reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ICC men's T20I batting rankings after briefly losing the top spot. His disappointing outing at the T20 World Cup allowed Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan to move ahead of him. However, the Indian opener has bounced back strongly and returned to the summit in a short span.

Ishan Kishan had also enjoyed a successful run recently, climbing to the top of the rankings before Abhishek overtook him. The turning point came in the third T20I against New Zealand, where Abhishek unleashed a stunning 113-run knock off just 38 deliveries to strengthen his claim to the top position.

Kishan has now dropped two places to third in the rankings after missing two matches against New Zealand because of an injury. Meanwhile, Farhan occupies second place, sitting between the two Indian batters in the latest rankings.

Abhishek Sharma is not the only batter to make progress in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings. His Indian teammate Sanju Samson has climbed six places to reach 20th position, while New Zealand's explosive batter Finn Allen has moved up three spots to secure 25th place on the list.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ 4th T20I ICC Rankings
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