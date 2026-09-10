East Zone won due to the first-innings lead rule. They scored 708 runs in their first innings, significantly outscoring South Zone's 336, which secured their victory.
Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan's East Zone Wins Trophy Despite A Draw, Here's Why
Ishan Kishan-led East Zone won the Duleep Trophy despite a drawn final against South Zone. Here's why the first-innings lead decided the winner.
- East Zone won Duleep Trophy 2026 despite a drawn final.
- Their commanding 372-run first-innings lead secured the title.
- Captain Ishan Kishan scored 270, spearheading East Zone's dominant innings.
- This victory ends East Zone's 13-year Duleep Trophy drought.
Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan lifted the Duleep Trophy as East Zone were crowned champions after their final against South Zone ended in a draw. While no outright winner emerged on the field, East Zone's commanding first-innings advantage was enough to settle the contest.
East Zone's Massive First-Innings Lead
The title was decided by the first-innings lead rule used in a drawn Duleep Trophy final. East Zone piled up 708 in their first innings, with captain Ishan Kishan producing a stunning 270.
South Zone were then dismissed for 336, leaving East Zone 372 runs ahead. That advantage meant East Zone were declared winners when the five-day final ended without a result.
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The result brought an end to East Zone's long wait for the trophy. Kishan's side won the Duleep Trophy for the first time since 2012-13, ending a 13-year gap between titles.
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𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 🏆— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
Congratulations to the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone on winning their third #DuleepTrophy title 👏👏#EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/u6D4UvOTEp
Why East Zone Won Despite The Draw
A drawn final does not automatically mean the trophy is shared or that the previous champions retain the title. Under the competition's first-innings lead rule, the team gaining the advantage after both sides have completed their first innings is declared champion if the final ends in a draw.
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East Zone made that rule work decisively in their favour. Their 708-run total, followed by South Zone's 336, created a 372-run cushion that South Zone could not overturn.
The victory also capped a memorable final for Kishan, who scored 270 in East Zone's first innings and added 80 in the second. His 350 runs across the match played a major role in the team's title-winning campaign.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did East Zone win the Duleep Trophy 2026 despite the final being a draw?
What was the first-innings lead East Zone established?
East Zone established a commanding 372-run lead over South Zone. They posted 708 runs in their first innings, while South Zone was dismissed for 336.
Who was a key player for East Zone in their Duleep Trophy victory?
Captain Ishan Kishan was a standout performer, scoring 270 runs in the first innings and an additional 80 in the second, contributing a total of 350 runs.
When was the last time East Zone won the Duleep Trophy before this victory?
This victory marked East Zone's first Duleep Trophy title since the 2012-13 season. It ended a 13-year wait for them to lift the trophy again.