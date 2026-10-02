Ishan Kishan Breaks Virat Kohli's 10-Year-Old T20I Record

Ishan Kishan produced another outstanding performance with the bat, rewriting a record that had been held by Virat Kohli for a decade. During India’s 2026 Asian Games semi-final against Sri Lanka, Kishan played a crucial unbeaten innings of 80 runs and helped his team post a competitive total.

India found themselves in trouble early in the innings, losing four wickets for 87 runs. Kishan then took control of the situation, attacking the Sri Lankan bowlers and accelerating the scoring rate. He finished unbeaten on 80 from 46 deliveries, striking four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 173.91. His contribution helped India reach 169/7 in their 20 overs.

Kishan Goes Past Kohli’s Record

The innings marked Kishan’s eighth 50-plus score in T20Is during 2026. Virat Kohli had registered seven such scores in the format during the 2016 calendar year.

With his eighth 50-plus effort of the year, Kishan moved past Kohli’s previous mark and set a new Indian record for most 50-plus scores in T20Is in a calendar year.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Record In Sight

Ishan Kishan now has another benchmark within reach. Suryakumar Yadav recorded nine 50-plus scores in T20Is during 2022. That leaves Kishan just one more 50-plus innings away from matching Suryakumar’s tally for a calendar year.

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Kishan Closing In On 1,000 T20I Runs In 2026

Ishan Kishan has also enjoyed a prolific year in terms of overall run-scoring. He has accumulated 985 runs from 28 T20I matches in 2026, averaging 37.88 and striking at 171.3. His tally includes one century and seven half-centuries.

Suryakumar currently holds the Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year, having scored 1,164 runs in 2022. Kishan requires another 180 runs to surpass that mark.

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