WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 'Bismillah' Reply To Afghanistan Players Catches Everyone Off-Guard

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan's

He cited IPL connections and friendships with Afghanistan team members.

Kishan mentioned Mohammad Nabi's batting assistance at Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan’s unexpected response while praising Afghanistan’s players has gone viral on social media. The India wicketkeeper-batter said “Bismillahirrahmanirrahim” while answering a question about the Afghan players before the third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Ishan Kishan’s Viral Afghanistan Response

The India-Afghanistan T20I series was played under the “Friendship Cup” theme, with players from both teams sharing several friendly moments during the contest.

Before the series finale on Wednesday, Kishan was asked about the passion and approach of the Afghanistan players. His unexpected opening response left those present amused.

“First of all, Bismillahirrahmanirrahim,” Kishan said.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 'Bismillah' Moment

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The India batter then explained why he enjoys playing against the Afghan team and praised the relationships he has developed with several of their players through the Indian Premier League.

“It’s always good to play against them. We play together in the IPL as well. Everyone knows what nice people they are. It’s always good to learn from them,” Kishan said.

Kishan also mentioned Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, his Mumbai Indians teammate, while discussing the help he receives from him during batting sessions.

“I play with Nabi Bhai in the Mumbai Indians. He helps me a lot during batting sessions. Everything is positive. That’s why we enjoy playing against Afghanistan,” he added.

The video of Kishan’s response has since attracted attention online, with his opening phrase becoming the standout moment from the interaction.

Ishan Kishan’s Performance In Afghanistan Series

Kishan made useful contributions with the bat during the series. He scored 42 off 32 balls in the first T20I, hitting five fours and a six.

In the second T20I, he remained unbeaten on 38, striking three fours and two sixes. Those innings took his tally to 80 runs from the first two matches.

Kishan did not manage to convert either innings into a half-century. India and Afghanistan subsequently completed their three-match T20I series on Thursday.

The viral interaction has now emerged as another talking point from a series that featured a strong emphasis on the friendship between the two teams.