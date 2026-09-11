Watch: Ishan Kishan Accuses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Of Stealing Credit, His Reaction Is Priceless

East Zone ended their long wait for Duleep Trophy title after winning the 2026 edition under the leadership of Ishan Kishan. The squad also featured teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who once again grabbed attention for his cricketing awareness during the tournament.

Vaibhav, who served as East Zone’s vice-captain, became particularly noticeable for his DRS calls. During the final against South Zone, the 15-year-old convinced Kishan to review a decision involving Ricky Bhui. The review confirmed the edge and resulted in a crucial wicket.

After East Zone’s title triumph, Kishan jokingly suggested that he might have taken the review anyway, but Vaibhav had ended up receiving all the credit for the decision.

Watch Vaibhav’s Perfect Reply To Ishan

BCCI later shared a video featuring an interaction between Kishan and Vaibhav. During the light-hearted conversation, Kishan teased the youngster over his growing reputation for getting DRS decisions right.

Ishan Kishan pointed out that Vaibhav seemed to take credit for reviews even when the captain was already considering them. The 15-year-old, however, quickly came up with a witty response.

When the Captain and Vice-Captain meet, you can expect a whole lot of fun and banter! 😄



A wholesome chat between Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi post East Zone's memorable #DuleepTrophy triumph 🏆👏 - By @jigsactin #EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/3kRQC6pVT4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2026

Vaibhav reminded Kishan about the situation when the latter was off the field and asked who was making the DRS calls at that time. Kishan acknowledged the point, admitting that Vaibhav had indeed been the one taking the calls while he was away from the field.

Vaibhav Had Captained East Zone

There was a reason Vaibhav could confidently make such decisions. The youngster had temporarily taken over as East Zone captain during the quarter-final after Kishan left the field with an injury.

He successfully called for a review during that game, with the decision resulting in a wicket. His leadership and DRS awareness subsequently became one of the talking points of East Zone’s campaign.

The teenager continued to impress in the final as well. Apart from his DRS involvement, he contributed 44 runs during East Zone’s mammoth first innings of 708.

Vaibhav And Ishan Head To Delhi

Following the Duleep Trophy campaign, Kishan and Vaibhav have joined the India camp in Delhi ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The opening match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13. The upcoming assignment will give both players another opportunity to remain in the spotlight after their impressive Duleep Trophy campaign.