Is Number 69 Banned In Cricket? Here's The Controversy Behind It

The number 69 is not banned in cricket, and International Cricket Council (ICC) has not imposed any official restriction on its use. However, a few national cricket boards have chosen to disallow the number due to its sexual connotation and double meaning.

Players are generally free to pick any number between 1 and 99 (as long as it’s not already taken by another player), but some boards consider 69 inappropriate and have therefore blocked its use.

Here’s a look at why this number has become controversial and how different cricket boards treat it.

Why is number 69 controversial in cricket?

Although there is no international prohibition, number 69 has sparked debate because of its sexual connotation. As a result, certain national boards have banned it, even though most teams allow players to select any available jersey number.

What is New Zealand Cricket’s stance on number 69?

New Zealand Cricket Board is among the few boards that has officially banned the number.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson wore number 69 during his domestic career, but upon his international debut, he was asked to change it. New Zealand Cricket clarified that 69 is the only number between 1 and 99 that has been banned due to its sexual meaning.

How do other cricket boards handle it?

No other national board has publicly confirmed an official ban on the number 69.

However, many players avoid using it to steer clear of unnecessary controversy. The number is rarely seen in countries like England and Australia, but in India, it has no issue. Indian batsman Karun Nair currently wears jersey number 69, and it has not stirred any controversy there.

Also on ABP Live | ICC Rejects Bangladesh; Pakistan's T20 World Cup Stand Revealed

Also on ABP Live | Wasim Akram's Batting Record That Even Sachin Tendulkar Failed To Break

Also on ABP Live | Axar Patel: The Next Ravindra Jadeja In Team India? Stats Comparison