Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIs Number 69 Banned In Cricket? Here's The Controversy Behind It

Is Number 69 Banned In Cricket? Here's The Controversy Behind It

Here’s a look at why this number has become controversial and how different cricket boards treat it.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

The number 69 is not banned in cricket, and International Cricket Council (ICC) has not imposed any official restriction on its use. However, a few national cricket boards have chosen to disallow the number due to its sexual connotation and double meaning.

Players are generally free to pick any number between 1 and 99 (as long as it’s not already taken by another player), but some boards consider 69 inappropriate and have therefore blocked its use.

Here’s a look at why this number has become controversial and how different cricket boards treat it.

Why is number 69 controversial in cricket?

Although there is no international prohibition, number 69 has sparked debate because of its sexual connotation. As a result, certain national boards have banned it, even though most teams allow players to select any available jersey number.

What is New Zealand Cricket’s stance on number 69?

New Zealand Cricket Board is among the few boards that has officially banned the number.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson wore number 69 during his domestic career, but upon his international debut, he was asked to change it. New Zealand Cricket clarified that 69 is the only number between 1 and 99 that has been banned due to its sexual meaning.

How do other cricket boards handle it?

No other national board has publicly confirmed an official ban on the number 69.

However, many players avoid using it to steer clear of unnecessary controversy. The number is rarely seen in countries like England and Australia, but in India, it has no issue. Indian batsman Karun Nair currently wears jersey number 69, and it has not stirred any controversy there.

Also on ABP Live | ICC Rejects Bangladesh; Pakistan's T20 World Cup Stand Revealed

Also on ABP Live | Wasim Akram's Batting Record That Even Sachin Tendulkar Failed To Break

Also on ABP Live | Axar Patel: The Next Ravindra Jadeja In Team India? Stats Comparison

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Number 69 In Cricket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Breaking News: SIT to Recreate Scene as Investigation into Yuvraj’s Tragic Death Intensifies
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget