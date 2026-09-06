'Aaj Sunday Hai Kya?': Irfan Pathan Trolls Pakistan After Crushing Defeat To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India women secured dominant Asia Cup win over Pakistan.

Pakistan was bowled out for 55, easily chased by India.

Irfan Pathan revived his viral 'Sunday' joke mocking Pakistan.

Irfan Pathan Trolls Pakistan: India’s latest victory over Pakistan gave Irfan Pathan another opportunity to revive one of his most memorable social-media jokes. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in their Women’s Asia Cup encounter after bowling their rivals out for a mere 55. India then completed the chase in just 8.4 overs, adding another emphatic result to their dominance in the rivalry. Pathan wasted no time reacting to the result on X, bringing back the “Sunday” reference that had gone viral during the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup.

Pathan Revives His Viral ‘Sunday’ Joke

Aaj Sunday hai kya? September 5, 2026

Following India’s comfortable win, the former India all-rounder posted a short message aimed at Pakistan.

He wrote, "Aaj Sunday hai kya?" (Is it Sunday today?).

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The line was a clear callback to Pathan’s earlier post during the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, when India and Pakistan met three times in the tournament, with each clash taking place on a Sunday.

After India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Pakistan in one of those meetings, Pathan had taken another playful shot at their neighbours.

"Sunday kaisa raha, padosiyo?" (How was your Sunday, neighbours?).

Pakistan Collapse Leaves India With Easy Chase

The banter followed another one-sided contest on the field. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat, but India’s spin attack made the decision look increasingly costly as the innings fell apart.

Pakistan could manage only 55 before being bowled out, leaving India with a tiny target to chase.

The Indian response was just as ruthless. The target was reached inside nine overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur finishing unbeaten on 18 while Deepti Sharma stayed not out on 12.

For Pakistan, the defeat was another frustrating night against their arch-rivals, while India once again had plenty to celebrate.