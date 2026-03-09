Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan celebrates India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win with a viral dance at Narendra Modi Stadium, sharing joy with fans in attendance.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Irfan Pathan Viral Video: Widespread celebrations ensued as India defeated New Zealand to lift the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time, making history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan, now part of the broadcasting team, was also present at the venue, and was seen entertaining fans in the stands with a special dance after the match. He uploaded a clip of the same, in which the fans can be seen following his moves.

Irfan Pathan Viral Dance Video

Pathan captioned the post, "Ye special dance hai with heartbeat of Indian cricket (This is a special dance with the heartbeat of Indian cricket.). THE FANS. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU."

He was part of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup all the way back in 2007, defeating arch rivals Pakistan in the final. In fact, Irfan Pathan was adjudged Player of the Match in that fixture.

Gautam Gambhir, now head coach of the Men in Blue, was also in that team, and he was the highest scorer on the day, helping his side post a total that they would be able to defend.

India Break Records With T20 World Cup Win

India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph not just adds another ICC trophy to their cabinet, but also breaks some notable records.

They are now the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. They are also the first team to win the tournament on home soil, as well as the first side to successfully defend the crown. 

Many of their participating players achieved some big personal milestones, which just goes to show how much of a well-rounded effort this campaign was from the winners.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Irfan Pathan doing after India won the T20 World Cup?

Irfan Pathan was seen entertaining fans with a special dance in the stands after India's victory. He even shared a video of it online.

Which T20 World Cup did Irfan Pathan previously win with India?

Irfan Pathan was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He was also the Player of the Match in that final.

What records did India break with their 2026 T20 World Cup win?

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to win it on home soil. They also became the first side to successfully defend the title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Irfan Pathan T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph
WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph
Cricket
MS Dhoni Teases Gautam Gambhir In T20 World Cup Victory Post: “Coach Sahab Smile…”
MS Dhoni Teases Gautam Gambhir In T20 World Cup Victory Post: “Coach Sahab Smile…”
Cricket
ABP Live Off The Field: Arshdeep Singh’s Hilarious “Justice Mil Gaya” Dig At Sanju Samson Goes Viral
ABP Live Off The Field: Arshdeep Singh’s Hilarious “Justice Mil Gaya” Dig At Sanju Samson Goes Viral
Cricket
ABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win
ABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win
Advertisement

Videos

War-Time Transition: Iran Declares Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader; Celebrations Reported Across the Country
Breaking News: Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader Amid Ongoing War
War Update: Amid War With Israel and US, Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader
War Alert: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Back Mojtaba Khamenei as War Enters Day 10
Breaking News: Iran Declares Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader Amid Intensifying War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget