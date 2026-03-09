WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Irfan Pathan Viral Video: Widespread celebrations ensued as India defeated New Zealand to lift the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time, making history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan, now part of the broadcasting team, was also present at the venue, and was seen entertaining fans in the stands with a special dance after the match. He uploaded a clip of the same, in which the fans can be seen following his moves.

Irfan Pathan Viral Dance Video

Ye special dance hai with heartbeat of Indian cricket. THE FANS. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU. @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/WTFv1UYaFY March 8, 2026

Pathan captioned the post, "Ye special dance hai with heartbeat of Indian cricket (This is a special dance with the heartbeat of Indian cricket.). THE FANS. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU."

He was part of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup all the way back in 2007, defeating arch rivals Pakistan in the final. In fact, Irfan Pathan was adjudged Player of the Match in that fixture.

Gautam Gambhir, now head coach of the Men in Blue, was also in that team, and he was the highest scorer on the day, helping his side post a total that they would be able to defend.

India Break Records With T20 World Cup Win

India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph not just adds another ICC trophy to their cabinet, but also breaks some notable records.

They are now the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. They are also the first team to win the tournament on home soil, as well as the first side to successfully defend the crown.

Many of their participating players achieved some big personal milestones, which just goes to show how much of a well-rounded effort this campaign was from the winners.