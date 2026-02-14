Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming In India: Start Time, TV Channel And Online App Details

Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming: Ireland and Oman have clashed six times in T20 Internationals, with Ireland winning four matches and Oman taking two.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming, start time: As the battle for the Super 8s intensifies, Ireland and Oman are set to face off in an important Group B encounter today, February 14, 2026.

Both teams are desperately searching for their first points of the tournament after suffering disappointing losses in their opening fixtures. A win today is essential for either side to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ireland and Oman have clashed six times in T20 Internationals, with Ireland winning four matches and Oman taking two. Notably, Ireland has remained unbeaten against Oman in all encounters since 2019.

Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming, Telecast in India

When will Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Saturday, February 14 (IST).

Where will Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match be held?

Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match start?

Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will start at 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match live telecast?

Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

How to watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match live streaming?

Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

Ireland Probable XI: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.

Oman Probable XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Saturday, February 14 (IST).

Where will the Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time does the Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The match will start at 11 AM IST.

How can I watch the Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and televised on the Star Sports network.

What is the head-to-head record between Ireland and Oman in T20Is?

Ireland has won four matches and Oman has won two out of their six T20 International encounters. Ireland has been unbeaten against Oman since 2019.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ireland Vs Oman Ireland Vs Oman Live Streaming Ireland Vs Oman Live
