He could become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket. If he debuts against Ireland, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.
IRE vs IND: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Long-Standing Record
After a sensational IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of making history with a possible India debut against Ireland in Belfast.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi poised for debut, breaking Sachin's record.
- If he plays, Vaibhav becomes India's youngest international cricketer.
- His exceptional IPL, fastest List A fifty impress selectors.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: One of the most anticipated moments in Indian cricket could unfold in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket if he makes his debut.
The first T20I between India and Ireland, to be played in Belfast on Friday, could mark a historic milestone in Vaibhav's cricketing journey. If he gets a chance to take the field, the 15-year-old will break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record and become the youngest player ever to represent India at the international level.
Youngest Player To Represent India
Sachin Tendulkar has held this record for more than three decades. He made his international debut for India at the age of 16 years and 205 days in a Test match against Pakistan on November 15, 1989.
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If Vaibhav is included in the playing XI against Ireland, he will make his debut at just 15 years and 91 days. It will be one of the biggest moments of his young career after an exceptional rise in Indian cricket.
Vaibhav enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer. He scored 776 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of over 200, making him one of the biggest stars of the tournament.
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Just 11 days ago, while playing for India A, he smashed the fastest fifty in List A cricket against Sri Lanka A, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls and creating yet another record.
His rise has already become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket.
Teenagers In Indian Cricket
Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw is another player who made his international debut as a teenager.
Shaw made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in 2018 at the age of 18. He also became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut. However, after playing five Test matches, Shaw gradually lost his place in the Indian team.
Since Prithvi Shaw's debut, no teenager has represented India at the international level. That is why all eyes will now be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. If he gets his debut cap against Ireland, he will script history by becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer and surpass Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What record could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break?
How old would Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be if he makes his debut?
If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is included in the playing XI against Ireland, he will make his debut at just 15 years and 91 days old.
What was Sachin Tendulkar's record for youngest debutant?
Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at 16 years and 205 days. He held the record for over three decades since his debut in a Test match in 1989.
What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent cricketing achievements?
He was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals. He also recently hit the fastest fifty in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in 11 balls.