Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer's First T20I Assignment As Captain Under Threat Following Riots In Ireland

Shreyas Iyer's First T20I Assignment As Captain Under Threat Following Riots In Ireland

Ireland vs India Series: The upcoming India vs Ireland T20I series faces potential cancellation or relocation following violent civil unrest and riots in Belfast.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Belfast riots threaten Ireland-India cricket series, prompting cancellation fears.
  • Civil unrest caused widespread destruction, suspending city's public services.
  • Cricket Ireland prioritizes player safety, monitoring evolving security situation.
  • BCCI considers alternate venues to preserve tour, broadcast itinerary.

Ireland vs India Series: The bilateral international cricket series between Ireland and India faces potential cancellation after severe overnight rioting completely destabilised the host city of Belfast. The sudden outbreak of civil violence has forced local authorities to suspend public infrastructure, leaving the critical pre-tour sporting schedule heavily compromised before the arriving contingent lands in the United Kingdom.

Severe Civil Unrest In Belfast 

The volatile street violence erupted suddenly following a local knife attack, prompting numerous frightened residents to abandon their suburban properties. According to the BBC, multiple residential buildings and private vehicles were systematically targeted and set alight by rioters during the chaos. The immense scale of the localized destruction quickly forced a total suspension of municipal public transit networks throughout the regional capital.

The expanding security crisis has already severely disrupted the pre-existing domestic cricket schedule across the northern region of the island. Regional administrators took immediate defensive action by completely abandoning the ongoing Inter-Provincial T20 Festival matches originally taking place in Lisburn. The international fixtures are currently locked for June 26 and June 28.

Cricket Ireland's Response

"Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures," Cricket Ireland confirmed in an official statement. Administrators emphasized that player safety remains the absolute priority during the ongoing civil crisis.

"The safety and security of players, coaches, match officials, and supporters is paramount in our deliberations," the national cricket board administration added within the public communication. The executive committee remains in constant communication with regional authorities to assess evolving threat parameters.

BCCI Explores Alternatives

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has chosen to refrain from broadcasting any official public updates regarding the unfolding situation. However, according to an investigative report published by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is also actively monitoring the situation through internal administrative channels.

An internal BCCI source confirmed to Dainik Jagran that the current situation in Belfast is "closely being monitored" by executive leadership. The source added that if local conditions do not improve, there is a clear option of changing the venue for the matches to another location. Moving the fixtures would preserve the vital broadcast itinerary ahead of India's subsequent multi-match white-ball series against England.

 

 

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Ireland vs India cricket series at risk of cancellation?

The series faces potential cancellation due to severe overnight rioting in Belfast, which has destabilized the host city. This unrest has led to the suspension of public infrastructure.

What is Cricket Ireland's main priority concerning the ongoing situation?

Cricket Ireland's absolute priority is the safety and security of players, coaches, match officials, and supporters. They are monitoring the situation and will make decisions based on this.

What is the BCCI's response to the civil unrest affecting the series?

The BCCI is actively monitoring the situation internally and considering changing the venue for the matches. This alternative aims to preserve the vital broadcast itinerary.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Shreyas Iyer India Vs Ireland T20I Series Cancelled Belfast Riots Cricket News Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Debut Cricket Ireland Official Statement BCCI Venue Change Ireland Crickt Ireland Vs India Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer's First T20I Assignment As Captain Under Threat Following Riots In Ireland
Ireland Series Under Threat Following Severe Civil Unrest In Northern Ireland
Cricket
Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India U-19 Team
Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India: Details Inside
Cricket
DLS Heartbreak For India A As Rain Hands Afghanistan A Thrilling Four-Run Win
DLS Heartbreak For India A As Rain Hands Afghanistan A Thrilling Four-Run Win
Cricket
Strong 'Fitness' Update From Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Afghanistan ODI Series
Strong 'Fitness' Update From Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Afghanistan ODI Series
Advertisement

Videos

US-Iran Tensions: Trump Again Claims Iran Deal Is Near as Regional Conflict Continues
Political Interview: Sushmita Dev Expresses Surprise Over Growing Rift Within TMC
West Bengal Politics: Letter Signed by 19 MPs Fuels Speculation of Split in TMC
US-Iran Relations: Trump Claims Iran Deal Near Completion as Tehran Urges Caution
Delhi Fire Alert: Three Killed in Massive Blaze at Tughlakabad Residential Building
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget