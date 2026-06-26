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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral Video Stirs Selection Debate

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral Video Stirs Selection Debate

IRE vs IND: India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted holding a lengthy tactical discussion with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a training session in Belfast.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India coach Gambhir discussed tactics with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Integrating Vaibhav poses selection challenges due to strong incumbents.
  • Shreyas Iyer captains India, returning to T20I leadership.
  • India targets continued dominance against Ireland, holding 8-0 record.

IRE vs IND: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has sparked intense selection speculation after engaging in a prolonged tactical discussion with teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a training session in Belfast. The highly publicised interaction took place at the Stormont training facilities on Thursday ahead of the opening Twenty20 international fixture against Ireland.

A Guarded Exchange During Practice

The fifteen-year-old batsman was greeted directly by the national coach as he concluded an extensive forty-five-minute stint facing the premier fast bowling unit in the practice nets. A viral video captured the pair exchanging a friendly fist bump before diving into a highly animated technical conversation regarding positioning.

The two individuals were shortly joined by national batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who had also been observing the youngster's attacking responses closely from behind the stumps. Paddock sources indicate that the management team wanted to offer immediate feedback on handling local bounce conditions.

WATCH VIDEO

A Massive Dilemma Facing The Top Order

Integrating the explosive young talent into the starting lineup remains a massive puzzle for the selection committee given the current form of the established opening partnership. Breaking up the settled combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson presents a major tactical risk.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fever Grips Belfast! India vs Ireland Tickets Sold Out In Minutes

Furthermore, aggressive top-order batsman Ishan Kishan has recently displayed exceptional form at the number three spot. This rich vein of available run-scoring form makes handing out a debut cap to the teenage newcomer a complicated administrative decision.

Shreyas Iyer Assumes Creative Tactical Command

The short European tour represents a pivotal milestone for newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, who assumes the leadership reins following a lengthy absence from the shortest international format. The middle-order batsman last represented the nation in a T20 international match in December 2023.

The skipper will look to utilize his strong working relationship with Gambhir to steer an exceptionally aggressive batting group. The core middle unit features captain Hardik Pandya alongside vice-captain Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.

India Target Historical Dominance In Stormont

The touring squad carries a flawless eight-zero head-to-head record against their hosts into the short bilateral series. The most recent meeting between the two nations occurred during the group stages of the World Cup tournament.

ALSO READ | What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

The fixture marks the first time the national team has competed in Belfast since an isolated multi-format tour in 2007. Management will target a nineteenth victory this year to maintain their outstanding win percentage across global venues.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did head coach Gautam Gambhir recently have a tactical discussion with?

Gautam Gambhir engaged in a prolonged tactical discussion with fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. They discussed positioning and handling local bounce conditions during a training session in Belfast.

What makes integrating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the team challenging?

Integrating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is challenging due to the strong form of openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan's exceptional form at number three further complicates his potential debut.

What is Shreyas Iyer's role in the current European tour?

Shreyas Iyer is the newly appointed captain for the short European tour, marking a pivotal milestone for him. He will lead an aggressive batting group and work closely with coach Gambhir.

What is India's head-to-head record against Ireland?

India holds a flawless eight-zero head-to-head record against Ireland. Their most recent encounter was during the group stages of the World Cup tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
IRE Vs IND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Gautam Gambhir Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Vs Ireland T20I Belfast Practice Session
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