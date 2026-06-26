WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral Video Stirs Selection Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India coach Gambhir discussed tactics with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Integrating Vaibhav poses selection challenges due to strong incumbents.

Shreyas Iyer captains India, returning to T20I leadership.

India targets continued dominance against Ireland, holding 8-0 record.

IRE vs IND: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has sparked intense selection speculation after engaging in a prolonged tactical discussion with teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a training session in Belfast. The highly publicised interaction took place at the Stormont training facilities on Thursday ahead of the opening Twenty20 international fixture against Ireland.

A Guarded Exchange During Practice

The fifteen-year-old batsman was greeted directly by the national coach as he concluded an extensive forty-five-minute stint facing the premier fast bowling unit in the practice nets. A viral video captured the pair exchanging a friendly fist bump before diving into a highly animated technical conversation regarding positioning.

The two individuals were shortly joined by national batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who had also been observing the youngster's attacking responses closely from behind the stumps. Paddock sources indicate that the management team wanted to offer immediate feedback on handling local bounce conditions.

WATCH VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his first practice session with senior Indian team and he had some discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir after session.🇮🇳❤️



Ig India debut is loading for Vaibhav👀 pic.twitter.com/ensYhEGrDf — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 25, 2026

A Massive Dilemma Facing The Top Order

Integrating the explosive young talent into the starting lineup remains a massive puzzle for the selection committee given the current form of the established opening partnership. Breaking up the settled combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson presents a major tactical risk.

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Furthermore, aggressive top-order batsman Ishan Kishan has recently displayed exceptional form at the number three spot. This rich vein of available run-scoring form makes handing out a debut cap to the teenage newcomer a complicated administrative decision.

Shreyas Iyer Assumes Creative Tactical Command

The short European tour represents a pivotal milestone for newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, who assumes the leadership reins following a lengthy absence from the shortest international format. The middle-order batsman last represented the nation in a T20 international match in December 2023.

The skipper will look to utilize his strong working relationship with Gambhir to steer an exceptionally aggressive batting group. The core middle unit features captain Hardik Pandya alongside vice-captain Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan.

India Target Historical Dominance In Stormont

The touring squad carries a flawless eight-zero head-to-head record against their hosts into the short bilateral series. The most recent meeting between the two nations occurred during the group stages of the World Cup tournament.

ALSO READ | What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

The fixture marks the first time the national team has competed in Belfast since an isolated multi-format tour in 2007. Management will target a nineteenth victory this year to maintain their outstanding win percentage across global venues.