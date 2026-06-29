Ireland Tour Ends, India Gear Up For England Challenge; Full Schedule Inside

After putting their T20 series defeat against Ireland behind them, Team India have shifted focus to the upcoming tour of England. The assignment includes five T20 Internationals and three ODIs, offering the side a chance to reset and bounce back under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

India will be looking for a fresh start after suffering a 2-0 series loss in Ireland, where the hosts pulled off a historic upset. The England tour now presents a bigger challenge, with both formats set to test India’s depth and consistency over a packed schedule.

Spotlight on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

One of the biggest talking points of the tour will be 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batter, who made headlines in IPL 2026 with his explosive strokeplay for Rajasthan Royals, could be in line for an international debut.

If selected, Sooryavanshi would become India’s youngest international cricketer, breaking a long-standing record held since Sachin Tendulkar’s debut era. His aggressive batting style, marked by a strike rate of over 230 in the IPL, has made him one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.

Full T20I Schedule

The five-match T20I series begins on July 1 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street (10:00 PM IST). The second match will be played on July 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester (7:00 PM IST). The third T20I is scheduled for July 7 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (10:00 PM IST).

The fourth match takes place on July 9 in Bristol (10:00 PM IST), followed by the fifth and final T20I on July 11 at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton (7:00 PM IST).

ODI Series to Follow

After the T20Is, both teams will play a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is scheduled for July 16, followed by the second on July 19, and the final ODI on July 22, bringing the tour to a close.

Squad and Selection Focus

Selectors have backed a young and aggressive squad for the tour. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain. The batting unit includes Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, while the bowling attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has already warned his side about the threat posed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, suggesting that modern T20 batting is making even 230-plus totals less secure.

All eyes will now be on whether India can recover from their Ireland setback - and whether Sooryavanshi gets his long-awaited international debut on English soil.