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English NewsSportsCricketIreland Cricketer Admits ICC Anti-Doping Violation, Enters Voluntary Suspension

Ireland Cricketer Admits ICC Anti-Doping Violation, Enters Voluntary Suspension

Ireland batter Rebecca Stokell has accepted an ICC anti-doping violation linked to prescription medication and agreed to a voluntary suspension.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ireland batter Rebecca Stokell accepted anti-doping rule violation.
  • Positive test from prescription medication led to voluntary suspension.
  • ICC awaits disciplinary process conclusion, withholding further details.

Ireland international Rebecca Stokell has accepted an anti-doping rule violation after a sample collected during an in-competition test returned an adverse finding, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed. The sample was provided by the Ireland batter on June 23, 2026, and tested positive for a Specified Substance. Following notification from the governing body, Stokell admitted the violation, explaining that it stemmed from her use of prescription medication.

The 26-year-old has also agreed to a voluntary suspension, which came into effect on October 23, 2026.

The suspension will remain in place while the disciplinary proceedings continue.

ICC Awaits Conclusion Of Disciplinary Process

ICC confirmed that Stokell had acknowledged the violation and accepted the temporary suspension.

However, the matter has not yet reached its final stage.

The governing body has chosen not to provide further details at this point. In a statement published on its official website, the ICC said it would refrain from commenting further until the disciplinary process has been concluded.

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Stokell acknowledged her mistake and expressed hope that she would return to the field soon.

"I fully accept my mistake and have voluntarily entered into a period of suspension ahead of the findings being returned. While this was not performance related in any way, I understand that I am responsible for following the Anti-Doping Guidelines and I hope that I can be back playing for Ireland as soon as possible,"

Stokell's admission means the case will now proceed through the relevant disciplinary process, with its final outcome still awaited.

Rebecca Stokell's International Career & Numbers

Stokell made her international debut for Ireland in 2017 and has since become an established member of the women's national side.

She has represented the country in 109 international matches, comprising 29 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 80 T20 Internationals.

In the 50-over format, she has accumulated 468 runs at an average of 20.34 and a strike rate of 68.72. Her highest ODI score is 57, while she has registered three half-centuries.

Her T20I record includes 908 runs at an average of 18.91 and a strike rate of 102.59. She has a highest score of 60 not out and one half-century in the shortest format.

The anti-doping case now puts her international future on hold as the ICC's disciplinary proceedings continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reason for Rebecca Stokell's anti-doping violation?

Rebecca Stokell accepted an anti-doping rule violation after a sample tested positive for a Specified Substance. She explained that it stemmed from her use of prescription medication.

When did Rebecca Stokell's voluntary suspension begin?

Stokell's voluntary suspension came into effect on October 23, 2026. It will remain in place while the disciplinary proceedings continue.

What is the ICC's current stance on Rebecca Stokell's case?

The ICC has confirmed Stokell's admission and temporary suspension. However, it will refrain from commenting further until the disciplinary process has been concluded.

How many international matches has Rebecca Stokell played for Ireland?

Stokell has represented Ireland in 109 international matches. This includes 29 One-Day Internationals and 80 T20 Internationals since her debut in 2017.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ireland Cricket ICC ICC Laws Anti-Doping
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