Massive Blow For Ireland! Captain Paul Stirling Ruled Out Of T20 WC 2026; Replacement Named

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 is currently underway with 20 teams competing. In the midst of the tournament, the Ireland cricket team has suffered a major setback as captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out.

Ireland's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 was dealt a heavy blow after the veteran opener was sidelined due to injury. Stirling sustained the injury during the match against Australia. Ireland is scheduled to play their next match against Oman this Saturday.

The injury occurred while Paul Stirling was attempting to catch Josh Inglis. While taking the catch, his knee struck the ground with significant force. Following the catch, Stirling left the field, and Lorcan Tucker took over the captaincy duties against Australia.

Although Paul Stirling came out to bat against Australia, his knee buckled while attempting to take a run, forcing him to leave the field, retired hurt. He is now ruled out of the entire tournament. Ireland’s High Performance Director, Graeme West, stated that losing Stirling’s experience is a massive blow for the team.

Replacement Announced for Paul Stirling

In place of Stirling, 20-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Sam Topping has joined the Ireland squad. Topping is currently at the CSK training camp, which will allow him to join the national team quickly. Graeme West expressed high hopes for the youngster.

West added, "To replace Paul, we have called up Sam Topping, who can join the team quickly. He has been with the Northern Knights training squad and has been playing and training in conditions similar to those in Sri Lanka". West also praised Topping's skill set.

The Ireland cricket team lost their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 to Sri Lanka, followed by a defeat against Australia. Aiming for their first win of the tournament, the team will face Oman on Saturday. Their final group stage match is scheduled against Zimbabwe on February 17.

Updated Ireland Squad

Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Sam Topping, Ben White, Craig Young.