Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is among thousands of passengers currently stranded at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The cricketer’s journey home was cut short after escalating military tensions in the Middle East led to sudden closure of regional airspace.

A Flight Turned Back Mid-Air

Mushfiqur had traveled to Makkah to perform the holy pilgrimage of Umrah. He was scheduled to return to Dhaka via Dubai on Saturday, February 28, 2026. However, his Emirates flight (EK 0806) was forced to turn back shortly after departure.

In an emotional social media post shared from the airport, the 38-year-old described the uncertainty facing him and his fellow travelers:

"Assalamu Alaikum. A few days ago, I came to Makkah to perform Umrah. Alhamdulillah, after completing Umrah, I was scheduled to return to Bangladesh today by Emirates [via Dubai]. This morning, we departed from Jeddah for Dubai... But unfortunately, due to the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, all flights have returned to Jeddah."

The veteran cricketer expressed deep concern for his fellow citizens, stating:

"At present, thousands of passengers, including myself, are at Jeddah airport. Only Almighty Allah knows when and how we will be able to return to Dhaka along with other Bangladeshis. I seek your prayers."

Airspace Closure and Flight Suspensions

The disruption follows reported military strikes involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces, which have triggered a massive security crisis across Gulf aviation hubs. Leading carriers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Air India have suspended or rerouted flights to avoid combat zones.

Bangladesh Response: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has temporarily grounded all flights to Middle East, leaving hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates and pilgrims in a state of limbo.

Airspace over Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon has been temporarily shut down as the region braces for further escalations.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who has already retired from T20Is and ODIs, remains a vital part of Bangladesh's Test setup. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is reportedly monitoring the situation of its players and officials currently abroad, the timing of their return remains entirely dependent on the stabilization of regional airspace.