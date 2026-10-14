Sunrisers Hyderabad welcomed back T Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals secured leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in a recent player trade.
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 5 crore, while Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals at Rs 40 lakh in an IPL trade.
- T Natarajan rejoins Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL trade.
- Natarajan, SRH's key pacer, returns for Rs 5 crore.
- Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals from SRH.
IPL Trade: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have secured leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari following a player trade between the two franchises ahead of the next Indian Premier League season. Natarajan will join SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore, while Ansari will move to DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.
T. Natarajan Returns To Sunrisers Hyderabad
Natarajan represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons between 2020 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the franchise's key Indian left-arm seamers. His ability to bowl accurate yorkers, particularly in the death overs, made him an important part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack.
The left-arm pacer enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets. He was SRH's leading wicket-taker that season and played a key role in the team's run to the final.
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The Delhi Capitals acquired Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction. Following the latest trade, he will return to SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore.
Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals
Ansari, meanwhile, will join Delhi Capitals after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against DC.
The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances. His move to Delhi adds another spin-bowling option to the franchise's squad ahead of the upcoming season.
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Ansari will join DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.
The trade sees the two franchises reshape their bowling options, with SRH bringing back an experienced left-arm pacer and DC adding a leg-spinner who has already gained IPL experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the recent player trade between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals?
What are the fees for T Natarajan and Zeeshan Ansari after the trade?
T Natarajan will join SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. Zeeshan Ansari will move to DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.
What is T Natarajan's history with Sunrisers Hyderabad and his recent performance?
Natarajan represented SRH for five seasons between 2020 and 2024. He was their leading wicket-taker in 2024 with 19 wickets, helping the team reach the final.
How many IPL matches has Zeeshan Ansari played and what is his bowling style?
Zeeshan Ansari has played 10 IPL matches, taking six wickets. He is a leg-spinner who adds a spin-bowling option to the Delhi Capitals' squad.