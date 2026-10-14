IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T Natarajan rejoins Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL trade.

Natarajan, SRH's key pacer, returns for Rs 5 crore.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals from SRH.

IPL Trade: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have secured leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari following a player trade between the two franchises ahead of the next Indian Premier League season. Natarajan will join SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore, while Ansari will move to DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

T. Natarajan Returns To Sunrisers Hyderabad

Natarajan represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons between 2020 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the franchise's key Indian left-arm seamers. His ability to bowl accurate yorkers, particularly in the death overs, made him an important part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack.

The left-arm pacer enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets. He was SRH's leading wicket-taker that season and played a key role in the team's run to the final.

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The Delhi Capitals acquired Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction. Following the latest trade, he will return to SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore.

Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals

Ansari, meanwhile, will join Delhi Capitals after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against DC.

The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances. His move to Delhi adds another spin-bowling option to the franchise's squad ahead of the upcoming season.

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Ansari will join DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

The trade sees the two franchises reshape their bowling options, with SRH bringing back an experienced left-arm pacer and DC adding a leg-spinner who has already gained IPL experience.