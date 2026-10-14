IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals

IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals

T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 5 crore, while Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals at Rs 40 lakh in an IPL trade.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • T Natarajan rejoins Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL trade.
  • Natarajan, SRH's key pacer, returns for Rs 5 crore.
  • Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals from SRH.

IPL Trade: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have secured leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari following a player trade between the two franchises ahead of the next Indian Premier League season. Natarajan will join SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore, while Ansari will move to DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

T. Natarajan Returns To Sunrisers Hyderabad

Natarajan represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons between 2020 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the franchise's key Indian left-arm seamers. His ability to bowl accurate yorkers, particularly in the death overs, made him an important part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack.

The left-arm pacer enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets. He was SRH's leading wicket-taker that season and played a key role in the team's run to the final.

ALSO READ | WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video

The Delhi Capitals acquired Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction. Following the latest trade, he will return to SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore.

Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals

Ansari, meanwhile, will join Delhi Capitals after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against DC.

The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances. His move to Delhi adds another spin-bowling option to the franchise's squad ahead of the upcoming season.

ALSO READ | IPL 2027: Which Teams Could Change Captains? Full List Of All 10 Teams

Ansari will join DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

The trade sees the two franchises reshape their bowling options, with SRH bringing back an experienced left-arm pacer and DC adding a leg-spinner who has already gained IPL experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent player trade between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad welcomed back T Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals secured leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in a recent player trade.

What are the fees for T Natarajan and Zeeshan Ansari after the trade?

T Natarajan will join SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. Zeeshan Ansari will move to DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

What is T Natarajan's history with Sunrisers Hyderabad and his recent performance?

Natarajan represented SRH for five seasons between 2020 and 2024. He was their leading wicket-taker in 2024 with 19 wickets, helping the team reach the final.

How many IPL matches has Zeeshan Ansari played and what is his bowling style?

Zeeshan Ansari has played 10 IPL matches, taking six wickets. He is a leg-spinner who adds a spin-bowling option to the Delhi Capitals' squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad T Natarajan Delhi Capitals Breaking News ABP Live Zeeshan Ansari IPL 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
WATCH: Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
Cricket
Assam CM's 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amuses Fans Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests: 'Ball Tampered'
Assam CM's 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amuses Fans Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests: 'Ball Tampered'
Cricket
IPL 2027: Which Teams Could Change Captains? Full List Of All 10 Teams
IPL 2027: Which Teams Could Change Captains? Full List Of All 10 Teams
Cricket
Bumrah Ranked Above Legends! Check Top 10 Bowlers Of The 21st Century By Broad, Buttler
Bumrah Ranked Above Legends! Check Top 10 Bowlers Of The 21st Century By Broad, Buttler
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget