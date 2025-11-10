5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted The Trophy

Since its inception in 2008, IPL has launched the careers of countless cricketers, providing a platform to showcase their talent.

While some players have etched their names in history with championship wins, others have amassed impressive runs yet never lifted the coveted IPL trophy.

Notable names in this category include KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been one of the most dependable and consistent batsmen in IPL history. He has accumulated 5,222 runs in 145 matches, playing for franchises like Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and RCB. Known for his blend of elegance and aggression, Rahul has consistently performed, yet a championship title has eluded him.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is regarded as one of the most exciting and versatile players in the league. Over 184 matches, he has scored 5,162 runs, dazzling fans with his helicopter shots, backfoot cover drives, and shots all around the ground. Representing Delhi Daredevils and RCB, AB’s brilliance has thrilled spectators, but winning the IPL trophy remained beyond reach.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle revolutionized power-hitting in the IPL. In 184 matches, he scored 4,965 runs, including six centuries, for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. Despite his explosive innings and match-winning potential, Gayle never clinched an IPL title.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson combines flair with precision, making him one of the league’s most stylish batsmen. He has scored 4,704 runs in 177 matches. As captain of Rajasthan Royals, he has led the team valiantly, but success in the finals has always slipped through his fingers.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic captain of Delhi Capitals, has consistently changed games with his aggressive batting. With 4,704 runs in 177 matches, Pant has single-handedly swung several matches in DC’s favor, yet lifting the IPL trophy remains a dream unfulfilled.