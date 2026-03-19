IPL's Highest Wicket-Taker Quits Alcohol To 'Give 150%' In IPL 2026

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a candid revelation, announcing that he has completely given up alcohol. Speaking ahead of IPL 2026 season, the Punjab Kings star shared that this lifestyle change is part of a broader mission to reclaim his peak fitness and lead his team to their first-ever title.

During a conversation on AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, the 35-year-old revealed that he hasn't touched a drink in over half a year.

The Goal: "I am 35 now. I want to be more active and give 150% for my team," Chahal explained.

Chahal emphasized his desire to be a role model for younger players in the dugout, wanting them to look at his discipline and think, "We have to learn something from him."

Healing from a "Heartbreaking" 2025 Final

Yuzvendra Chahal also opened up about the physical and emotional toll of IPL 2025 season, where Punjab Kings fell just six runs short of glory against RCB.

Playing Through Pain: Chahal admitted he played the 2025 knockout stages with multiple fractures - a rib injury followed by a broken knuckle - which prevented him from bowling his trademark leg-spin effectively.

The "Jansen" Factor: He lamented the absence of pace spearhead Marco Jansen in the final (who was away for WTC duties), insisting that his presence would have secured the championship for Punjab.

A Fresh Start Off the Field

IPL 2026 season marks a personal turning point for Yuzvendra Chahal following a turbulent 12 months. Reports indicate that Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially finalized their divorce, with the Bombay High Court fast-tracking the process to allow the cricketer to focus entirely on the IPL.

Already the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history (221 wickets), legend Yuzvendra Chahal is now eyeing the elusive 250-wicket milestone while gunning for the Purple Cap he last won in 2022.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts