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HomeSportsCricketIPL's Highest Wicket-Taker Quits Alcohol To 'Give 150%' In IPL 2026

IPL's Highest Wicket-Taker Quits Alcohol To 'Give 150%' In IPL 2026

During a conversation on AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, the 35-year-old revealed that he hasn't touched a drink in over half a year.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a candid revelation, announcing that he has completely given up alcohol. Speaking ahead of IPL 2026 season, the Punjab Kings star shared that this lifestyle change is part of a broader mission to reclaim his peak fitness and lead his team to their first-ever title.

During a conversation on AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, the 35-year-old revealed that he hasn't touched a drink in over half a year.

The Goal: "I am 35 now. I want to be more active and give 150% for my team," Chahal explained.

Chahal emphasized his desire to be a role model for younger players in the dugout, wanting them to look at his discipline and think, "We have to learn something from him."

Healing from a "Heartbreaking" 2025 Final

Yuzvendra Chahal also opened up about the physical and emotional toll of IPL 2025 season, where Punjab Kings fell just six runs short of glory against RCB.

Playing Through Pain: Chahal admitted he played the 2025 knockout stages with multiple fractures - a rib injury followed by a broken knuckle - which prevented him from bowling his trademark leg-spin effectively.

The "Jansen" Factor: He lamented the absence of pace spearhead Marco Jansen in the final (who was away for WTC duties), insisting that his presence would have secured the championship for Punjab.

A Fresh Start Off the Field

IPL 2026 season marks a personal turning point for Yuzvendra Chahal following a turbulent 12 months. Reports indicate that Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially finalized their divorce, with the Bombay High Court fast-tracking the process to allow the cricketer to focus entirely on the IPL.

Already the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history (221 wickets), legend Yuzvendra Chahal is now eyeing the elusive 250-wicket milestone while gunning for the Purple Cap he last won in 2022.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Virat Kohli's Little Fan Asking For RCB Jersey Wins Hearts

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Yuzvendra Chahal quit drinking alcohol?

Yes, Yuzvendra Chahal has completely given up alcohol. He made this decision to improve his fitness and performance for the IPL 2026 season.

Why did Yuzvendra Chahal decide to stop drinking?

Chahal wants to be more active and give his best for his team at 35. He also aims to be a role model for younger players.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal play through injuries in IPL 2025?

Yes, Chahal played the 2025 knockout stages with multiple fractures, including a rib injury and a broken knuckle, which affected his bowling.

What is Yuzvendra Chahal's goal for IPL 2026?

His goals are to achieve the 250-wicket milestone, win the Purple Cap, and help Punjab Kings win their first-ever IPL title.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Punjab Kings IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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