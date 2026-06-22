Karun Nair believes the aggressive batting seen in IPL 2026 will reshape the mindset of batters in domestic competitions. He expects similar trends in future tournaments.
IPL Has Changed The Mindset Of Cricketers, Says Karun Nair
After IPL 2026 saw teams regularly score and chase 200-plus totals, Karun Nair believes T20 cricket has transformed batsmen into more aggressive players.
- Karun Nair believes IPL's aggressive batting shapes domestic competitions.
- IPL 2024's high scores foster a more adaptive player mindset.
- Nair notes replication difficulties due to varied pitches, bowlers.
Mysuru: India batter Karun Nair believes that the hyper aggressive batting which was on display in the IPL 2026 will reshape the mindset of batters across domestic competitions.
Teams were posting and chasing 200-plus totals with ease in this year’s IPL, and Karun thinks that the modern T20 cricket has pushed players to adopt a more aggressive and adaptive approach.
“The lPL is certainly setting the trend. The players are thinking in different ways. So, I think we’ll see similar things in every tournament going forward,” Karun, who leads Coastal Kings Mangaluru in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, said in a release.
The match between Kings and Hubli Tigers was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.
“Yes, it’s difficult to replicate that because in IPL, the wickets are different and the bowlers are quicker, so the ball goes further.
“There are different factors so it will not always translate, but the mindset has changed for everyone,” he said.
Karun was retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh but could only play two matches this season.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What impact does Karun Nair foresee from the IPL 2026 batting style?
Why is it challenging to replicate IPL's batting style in domestic matches?
Karun Nair states that domestic cricket faces challenges like different wickets, quicker bowlers, and the ball travelling further. These factors make full replication difficult.
What role does Karun Nair have in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20?
Karun Nair leads Coastal Kings Mangaluru in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. A recent match for his team was abandoned because of rain.