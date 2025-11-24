Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEx-CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Shares Hilarious MS Dhoni Story From IPL On Bigg Boss

Ex-CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Shares Hilarious MS Dhoni Story From IPL On Bigg Boss

Deepak Chahar recalls a hilarious incident from his CSK days in IPL 2019, where MS Dhoni's sharp yet funny comment during his death bowling debut.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently appeared on an episode of Bigg Boss during the show's Family Week segment. He was there to meet contestant Malti Chahar, who is his sister.

During the episode, Chahar shared a story from his days at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni, in which a faulty execution of a crucial deliver extracted a stern yet hilarious comment from 'Captain Cool'.

Deepak Chahar's MS Dhoni Story 

While facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL with CSK, Deepak Chahar was given the responsibility of bowling at the death (final few overs of an innings) for the very first time.

"In that game, for the very first time, I was bowling at the death. Before that, I had the responsibility of bowling with the new ball. So after lots of consideration, Mahi bhai threw me the ball in the death, and Sarfaraz was the batter."

He continued "Now, my feet stopped on the first ball, and it went full toss. So, he smashed a four, and it ended up being a no-ball. The plan was right, but the execution was wrong. So, I repeated the same ball and it was again a no-ball. Eight runs came without a ball being bowled. Now, Mahi Bhai came furiously and said, You are not the fool, I am (Tu bewakoof nahi, main bewakoof hu)".

This incident happened back in 2019. CSK ended up winning that match against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by 22 runs, with Deepak Chahar picking the wicket of David Miller after these no balls.

Deepak Chahar was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2025 and has now been retained by the franchise for the next edition.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Big Boss Ms Dhoni Deepak Chahar CSK MI Deepak Chahar CSK IPL Deepak Chahar Ipl Ms Dhoni Ipl Malti Chahar Deepak Chahar Bigg Boss Big Boss Chahar
