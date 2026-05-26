Do Teams Winning IPL Qualifier 1 Usually Lift The Trophy? Here's What History Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to clash in Qualifier 1.

Winner of Qualifier 1 historically claims IPL title, history shows.

RCB and GT rivalry evenly matched with four wins each.

IPL 2026 is now just a step away from getting its title holder for the season, and fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will have its name written on the trophy. Two teams that have dominated the tournament throughout - the 2022 winners, Gujarat Titans, and the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who lifted the trophy after an 18-year wait, will clash against each other on May 26, 2026, in a fiery Qualifier 1 of the season. RCB have a history of reaching the IPL finals five times. Meanwhile, GT won the tournament in their very first season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya in 2022.

The following year, they narrowly lost the final despite the match going till the last ball. Now, they once again find themselves in a strong position under the leadership of young captain, Shubman Gill.

History Behind Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 is considered one of the most important matches of the tournament. The top two teams reach this stage after showing consistency and aggressive gameplay throughout the league, while also maintaining patience, calmness, and a positive approach.

However, there is more to Qualifier 1 than just being one of the biggest matches in deciding the finalists. There is a lesser-known history and statistical pattern attached to it.

It is often said that the team that wins Qualifier 1 usually goes on to become the IPL champion. While it may sound like just another statistic, history strongly backs this claim.

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Since 2011, when the playoff format was first introduced in the league, 12 times the team that won Qualifier 1 has gone on to lift the IPL trophy. The extra break before the final often gives teams enough time to recover, relax, and return fresh to clinch the title.

Only twice has a team that lost Qualifier 1 managed to bounce back and win the tournament, while just once has a team coming through the Eliminator route gone on to lift the trophy.

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Exciting Contest

RCB and Gujarat Titans have faced each other eight times in the IPL, and the rivalry remains evenly balanced, with both teams winning four matches each.

With star players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Krunal Pandya in top form, it will be exciting to see how the match unfolds.

One of the most interesting aspects of the game will be the opening partnerships and how the pace bowlers perform on the Dharamshala pitch.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.