IPL Betting Racket Busted: ₹42.3 Lakh Frozen In Accused's Bank Accounts

In a big breakthrough, the Khanna police, in Ludhiana district of Punjab, have frozen ₹42.3 lakh stashed in the bank accounts of four individuals allegedly involved in a high-profile IPL betting syndicate. This development follows the initial busting of the online network on April 12, according to a report by The Tribune.

Key Details of Investigation

As per The Tribune, the police, led by Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, identified the accused as residents of Khanna: Dinesh Chhabra, his brother Karan Chhabra, Mahinder Singh, and Naresh Kumar. The investigation revealed that the group had been operating this illegal business for an extended period, luring people into placing bets via international applications.

While the police initially seized ₹44,000 in cash along with 11 mobile phones and a laptop, further financial tracking uncovered the ₹42.3 lakh across multiple bank accounts.

The Kingpin

An international link has also surfaced. Rajiv Kumar (also known as Raju Sattewala), a native of Khanna currently suspected to be hiding in Dubai, has been named as the mastermind. A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued for his arrest.

For the first time in such a case, the police have invoked Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This section deals with organized crime and petty organized crime, carrying a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Future Course of Action

As reported by The Tribune, the Khanna police are now scanning the bank accounts of the family members and close associates of the accused to trace further illegal funds. Due to the international nature of the racket and the suspected money laundering angle, officials have also reached out to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the probe.

The SSP confirmed that a specialized cyber cell team is solely handling the investigation to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the high-stakes case.