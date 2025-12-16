Even If Sold For ₹50 Crore, Cameron Green Can Earn Only Up to ₹18 Crore - Here’s Why

IPL 2026 auction will feature several star players, including Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone. All eyes are on Green, as teams are looking for a fast-bowling all-rounder who can bowl 3-4 overs, bat in the middle order, and finish matches.

Given his versatility, he is expected to attract a very high bid during the auction.

However, even if the bid for Cameron Green or any other foreign player reaches ₹20-30 crore, their actual salary will be capped at ₹18 crore. This means that no matter how high the auction price goes, foreign players cannot earn more than 18 crore rupees.

BCCI’s Maximum Fee Rule

This cap is due to the ‘Maximum Fee Rule’ implemented by BCCI. According to this rule, a foreign player in the mini-auction receives the lower of the highest retention slab (₹18 crore) or the highest bid in the previous mega-auction (for example, Rishabh Pant at ₹27 crore).

So, if Cameron Green is bid ₹30 crore, he will only get ₹18 crore, while the remaining amount is deposited into the Players' Welfare Fund.

The rule was introduced to prevent foreign players from skipping mega auctions and seeking exorbitant amounts in mini-auctions. It applies to all foreign players, ensuring that even if a bid exceeds ₹18 crore, their salary remains capped at ₹18 crore.

It’s important to note that the franchise still pays the full winning bid from their auction purse. So, if a team bids ₹25 crore, their purse is reduced by ₹25 crore, maintaining the financial impact of securing the player.

The ₹18 Crore Cap

The salary ceiling for an overseas player is determined by the lower of two amounts:

The highest retention slab in the current cycle, which is ₹18 crore.

The highest winning bid from the previous mega-auction, which was ₹27 crore for Rishabh Pant.

Since ₹18 crore is the smaller figure, it sets a hard cap on salaries for all foreign players in the mini-auction.

Why the Rule Was Introduced

BCCI implemented this rule for several reasons:

Financial Discipline: To prevent mini-auctions from having inflated prices for a small pool of in-demand overseas players like Green.

Preventing Strategic Bidding: Some top foreign players were skipping mega-auctions, hoping to earn higher sums in mini-auctions, which distorted the market.

Player Welfare Fund: Any amount bid above ₹18 crore is directed to BCCI Player Welfare Fund. For instance, if a team bids ₹25 crore for Green, he receives ₹18 crore, and the remaining ₹7 crore goes to the fund.