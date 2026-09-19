IPL 2027 Set For Grand Celebration, Here’s The Big Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI plans grand celebrations for IPL's 2027 edition.

Dhumal, Majumdar re-elected to IPL Governing Council unopposed.

Milestone edition celebrates league's rich history and growth.

The Indian Premier League is set for a landmark celebration in 2027, with the BCCI preparing a special programme to mark the competition’s 20th edition. The announcement came during the board’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, where the General Body also cleared the continuation of two key administrators on the IPL Governing Council.

Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar were re-elected unopposed to the governing body, ensuring continuity in the administration of the league as it approaches its 20th season.

The BCCI has not yet revealed the full details of the celebrations, but the board has confirmed that the milestone edition will be commemorated on a grand scale.

BCCI Plans Special Celebrations For IPL’s 20th Season

The 2027 season will represent two decades of the IPL, which has grown from an eight-team tournament into one of the most prominent competitions on the global cricket calendar.

The BCCI General Body unanimously agreed to organise special programmes around the 20th edition. The plans are expected to celebrate the league’s history and its evolution since its launch in 2008.

While the tournament’s commercial and sporting growth has been well documented, the 20th edition gives the BCCI an opportunity to bring together some of the biggest moments, players and teams from the competition’s history.

The IPL began at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, 2008. Brendon McCullum provided an immediate statement of intent in the opening match, smashing an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

That innings remains one of the defining moments from the league’s opening night.

Dhumal, Majumdar Re-Elected To IPL Governing Council

Alongside the plans for the 20th edition, the BCCI also settled the composition of two positions on the IPL Governing Council.

Arun Singh Dhumal was re-elected after previously serving as the council’s chairman since 2022. He has also held the position of BCCI treasurer and represents the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

M Khairul Jamal Majumdar was also re-elected as a representative of state associations. He represents the Cricket Association of Mizoram.

Both administrators were elected without opposition, meaning the BCCI will retain continuity in the governing council as preparations begin for the milestone 2027 season.

IPL’s 20-Year Journey From Eight Teams To A Global League

The IPL’s structure has changed considerably since its first season. The competition started with eight franchises in 2008 before expanding to 10 teams in 2022 following the arrival of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

The current format features 74 matches during the league stage, with the 10-team competition becoming a major fixture in the annual cricket calendar.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL titles each, while Kolkata Knight Riders have three championships to their name. Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have also lifted the trophy.

The 2025 and 2026 editions also added another chapter to the league’s recent history, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning consecutive titles according to the supplied tournament record. They will therefore enter the 20th edition as defending champions.

IPL 2027 Could Mark Another Major Milestone

The 20th edition will also arrive at a significant point in the IPL’s commercial history.

The league has experienced a dramatic rise in media-rights value since its launch, with the BCCI’s 2023-27 media-rights cycle fetching Rs 48,390 crore.

That commercial growth has been accompanied by an expansion in the tournament’s international reach, player pool and audience.

With the BCCI now preparing special celebrations and retaining key IPL Governing Council representatives, the groundwork for the 2027 season is already taking shape.

The board has yet to announce the complete details of the anniversary programme, but the 20th edition is set to be treated as a major milestone in the IPL’s history.