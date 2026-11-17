All 10 franchises are preparing to announce their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Several big names could feature on the release lists as teams look to reshape their squads before the mini-auction, scheduled to take place in mid-December. Alongside retentions and releases, player trades have also attracted considerable attention ahead of the auction.

Several high-profile cricketers have already switched franchises through trades. One of the biggest moves involves Hardik Pandya, who has reportedly moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings. Several other notable transfers have also taken place ahead of the retention deadline.

List Of Players Traded Ahead Of IPL 2027 Retention

Hardik Pandya is not the only prominent Indian cricketer to have changed franchises ahead of IPL 2027. Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed are among the other big names involved in player trades. Here is the complete list of reported transfers:

Rishabh Pant: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC)

T. Natarajan: Delhi Capitals (DC) to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Zeeshan Ansari: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Delhi Capitals (DC)

Liam Livingstone: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Jack Edwards: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Khaleel Ahmed: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Nathan Ellis: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians (MI) to Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mohammed Shami, Sam Curran And Harshal Patel Also In The News

Apart from these transfers, there have been reports of a few more potential moves ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to join Rajasthan Royals, while Sam Curran has been linked with a move to Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged suggesting that Harshal Patel could join Gujarat Titans.

However, these developments are yet to receive official confirmation. If completed, these moves could bring further changes to the squad combinations of the respective franchises.